Iran’s Baqaei: No Near Deal as Tehran Hosts Pakistan Army Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Friday evening amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to halt the US-led war on Iran and bridge remaining disputes between Tehran and Washington.

Munir's presence reportedly does not necessarily indicate that an understanding on a preliminary framework is imminent.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, speaking Friday evening, said the visit is a continuation of an established diplomatic trajectory, cautioning against reading it as a sign that negotiations are approaching a resolution.

"It is premature to suggest that the negotiations are nearing an agreement," Baghaei stated, stressing that the differences between Iran and the United States remain sufficiently deep that a breakthrough after only a few rounds of talks would be unrealistic.

Baghaei confirmed that a Qatari delegation was simultaneously holding talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Pakistan continues to serve as the official mediator in the negotiations. He added that the nuclear file is not currently on the agenda.

Reaffirming Iran's position, Baghaei said the Islamic Republic is a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and retains the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

He stressed that no progress can be achieved if discussions are confined to the details of highly enriched uranium, insisting that the war must first end under terms that preserve Iran's interests and address its concerns, after which other issues can be addressed.

He also emphasized that ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, remains a central issue for Tehran.

Earlier today, Reuters had reported that a Qatari negotiating team arrived in Tehran on Friday in coordination with Washington, with a source describing the team's mandate as helping "reach a final deal that would end the war and address outstanding issues with Iran."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking earlier on Friday on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers' gathering in Helsingborg, Sweden, acknowledged the broadening diplomatic landscape, describing Islamabad's contribution as "admirable" while noting that Gulf states were also engaged, given their direct stakes in the conflict.

Rubio struck a cautiously optimistic tone, saying there are "some good signs" while adding that he did not want to be "overly optimistic."