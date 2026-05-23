’Israeli’ Media: IOF Frustration Mounts in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” media reported growing frustration within the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] operating in southern Lebanon, with officers increasingly critical of the lack of a clear military and political strategy.

According to "Haaretz" newspaper, officers and soldiers deployed on the Lebanese front admitted they no longer understand the broader objectives of the war, questioning whether the political and military leadership is pursuing a decisive military outcome or merely seeking a ceasefire arrangement.

Testimonies cited by the newspaper indicated that many actions carried out inside Lebanese villages amounts to aggressive demolition of homes and civilian infrastructure, without any clear strategic gains on the ground.

The report also highlighted increasing concern among the IOF over Hezbollah’s drone operations, which have become one of the most painful threats facing troops in southern Lebanon, causing mounting casualties and continuous pressure on military positions.

In parallel, "Israeli" officers also accused US President Donald Trump of imposing restrictions on attacks targeting Beirut and the Bekaa Valley, arguing that these limitations have pushed the IOF to intensify its bombardment of southern border villages instead.

In the same context, “’Israel’ Hayom” quoted senior officers as saying that remaining inside Lebanese territory “serves no real purpose,” stressing that the army is failing to achieve tangible accomplishments under the current course of the war.

The growing criticism comes as "Israeli" media outlets, including "i24NEWS", continue to report widening divisions within the military establishment following what was described as a “difficult day” for IOF on the Lebanese front.

Additionally, "Israeli" reports published earlier also spoke of widespread frustration among army commanders and settlers in northern occupied Palestine, with increased internal discontent and a war of attrition as Hezbollah maintains sustained operations against the occupation.