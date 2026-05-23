Trump Mobile Investigates Possible Data Exposure

By Staff, Agencies

Trump Mobile said it is investigating a potential security flaw that may have exposed personal data of thousands of customers who preordered its gold-colored T1 smartphone, according to The Guardian.

According to statements issued by the company, the exposed data may have included customer names, mailing addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and order identifiers connected to preorder submissions on the Trump Mobile website.

The company said it had launched an investigation “with the assistance of independent cybersecurity professionals” following reports that customer details appeared accessible through flaws in the site’s order-processing system.

Trump Mobile said there was no evidence of a broader system breach, stating the issue does not appear to involve payment, banking, or sensitive identity data, and is limited to certain customer details, while adding that additional safeguards and monitoring have been introduced.

An Australian programmer flagged the issue to The Guardian and Trump Mobile after finding weaknesses in the preorder system.

Columbia professor Jonathan Soma, who reviewed the code, said it used a sequential structure and may have exposed over 27,000 potential records, though many were likely incomplete or abandoned orders.

The reported vulnerability emerged as Trump Mobile began rolling out its T1 smartphones after delays and revisions to earlier claims about US-based manufacturing.

Launched in 2025 by the Trump Organization, the service initially promoted the device as fully US-made, though later messaging shifted to “designed with American values in mind.”

CEO Pat O’Brien said early units were assembled in the US, with plans to increase domestic components.