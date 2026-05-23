Iran Defense Ministry: Trump Faces ‘Heavier Defeats’ Over Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Defense Ministry said the United States had “sunk into the quagmire” of an unprovoked war against Iran, adding that Trump had no option but to accept Iran’s demands and respect its rights.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, stated late on Friday that the sole gateway for the US-"Israeli" enemy to get out of the war is to agree to the legitimate rights of the Iranian nation, both militarily and diplomatically.

He added that disregard for the reasonable demands of Iranians will incur further costs and will lead to subsequent defeats for Trump and the "Israeli" occupation.

“Trump’s indifference and apathy towards US national interests, his adherence to the Zionist regime, and his arrogant behavior will further sink the United States in the quagmire of war,” Talaei-Nik added.

Following reported assassinations on February 28, a US–"Israeli" offensive against Iran led to 40 days of Iranian counterstrikes, followed by a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire on April 8 and talks in Islamabad, with Iran later tying further negotiations to lifting the US naval blockade and sanctions.