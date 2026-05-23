Iran Calls on UNSC To Hold Gulf States Accountable For Aiding US-’Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, told the Security Council that several Gulf Arab states and Jordan supported the United States and "Israel" in aggression against Iran, and urged the Council to hold them accountable for what he described as unlawful conduct.

Iravani made the remarks in a letter submitted to the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council on Friday, stressing that the countries concerned are obligated to provide “full compensation” for both material and moral damages inflicted on Iran.

He said that despite the Security Council not holding Gulf states and Jordan accountable for their unlawful actions against Iran, they remain obligated to provide full reparations to the Islamic Republic, including compensation for all material and moral damages.

In the letter, Iravani pointed to recent correspondence sent by Kuwait and Bahrain to the Security Council and their “baseless claims” against Iran, noting that the real issue was the participation of regional states in military operations against Iranian territory.

“These letters once again fail to acknowledge the crucial and decisive fact that the United States and 'Israel' have committed acts of aggression and conducted unprovoked and unlawful attacks against Iran,” he said.

The Iranian envoy further pointed to recent public statements by senior American officials, including the US president and commanders from US Central Command [CENTCOM], which he said openly acknowledged that several countries on the southern shores of the Gulf had aided Washington during the war on Iran.

According to the letter, the cooperation included granting access to military bases and facilities, logistical and operational support, intelligence sharing, air defense coordination, and access to airspace used during military operations against Iran.

Iran specifically named Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan as states that facilitated or supported the attacks, stressing that these actions amounted to violations of international law and constituted participation in acts of aggression under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314.

The letter further noted that claims by those governments that their actions fell under the right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter were legally invalid, asserting that it was Tehran itself, as the “victim of aggression,” that possessed the legitimate right to self-defense under international law.

Citing Article 16 of the International Law Commission’s Draft Articles on State Responsibility, Iran highlighted that any state knowingly assisting another state in carrying out an internationally wrongful act could itself bear international responsibility.

Iravani further stated that the Gulf states and Jordan had therefore incurred liability for their support of US attacks on Iran.

The letter also criticized UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), noting that the body could not lawfully compel states to comply with decisions that Iran considers politically biased or inconsistent with the principles of the UN Charter.

Referring to a 1971 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, Tehran said that Security Council decisions are binding only when adopted in accordance with the Charter.

The letter concluded with a request for the document to be circulated as an official Security Council record, escalating Iran’s diplomatic campaign following the recent regional conflict and highlighting growing tensions between Tehran and several US-aligned governments in West Asia.