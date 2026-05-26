Sheikh Qassem: We’ll Announce The 3rd Liberation, ‘Israel’ To Withdraw in Humiliation

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered on Sunday a speech in which he tacked important titles regarding resisting the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon and the recent political developments.

At the beginning of his speech, Sheikh Qassem affirmed that the resistance is the product and outcome of the efforts of all honorable national resistance fighters.

His Eminence further recalled that 2000 liberation was achieved through their sacrifices, as well as through the major role of Sayyed Musa al-Sadr, “may he and his companions return safely,” and through the guidance of Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, who declared that “Israel is absolute evil.”

“Hezbollah has remained committed since its founding to confronting ‘Israel’ and liberating the land,” he added.

In a televised speech marking Resistance and Liberation Day, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the liberation was also the result of the support and direction of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as well as the leadership of former Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, alongside figures such as Sheikh Ragheb Harb, former Secretary General Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, and late commander Imad Mughniyeh.

In parallel, Sheikh Qassem stressed that victory came through cooperation between the army, the people, and the resistance.

“Disarming the resistance would mean stripping Lebanon of its defensive capability in preparation for annihilation,” His Eminence said, adding that “Hezbollah would not accept this”.

The Resistance Leader also warned the government that Hezbollah "will confront with all [its] strength all those who confront it," and "without hesitation," stressing that the Lebanese authorities “do not have the right to act as they please.”

He added: “The people have the right to take to the streets to topple the government.”

Moreover, the Resistance Leader criticized US sanctions imposed on Hezbollah and Amal Movement figures and on Lebanese security officials, saying the sanctions were intended to pressure the resistance but would instead increase its resilience.

He also criticized the Lebanese government’s stance, warning that if the United States became “more savage,” it would destroy Lebanon itself.

On another level, Sheikh Qassem reviewed the history of the “Israeli” occupation in southern Lebanon, the role of the so-called “South Lebanon Army,” and the collapse of the 1983 May 17 Agreement.

He said the Lebanese state reached an indirect agreement on November 24, 2024, intended to end occupation and attacks, but reminded that “Israeli” violations continued afterward while the Lebanese state was unable to enforce the agreement.

He argued that the Lebanese government should not stand against its own people and urged it to reverse decisions restricting weapons to the state alone. He said Hezbollah’s weapons would remain until the Lebanese state was capable of fulfilling its defensive duties.

In this context, he described “Israel” as an expansionist enemy demanding an end to attacks, a full “Israeli” withdrawal, the release of detainees, and the return of displaced residents before discussing any defense strategy.

He emphasized that “the resistance would continue to defend the land and confront anyone who confronts it.”

According to Sheikh Qassem, the events in southern Lebanon mark “the beginning of ‘Israel’s’ disappearance,” pointing to “Israeli” losses in southern Lebanon.

He said resistance drones documenting operations forced “Israel” to acknowledge these losses and vowed that Hezbollah drones would continue targeting “Israeli” soldiers.

On another level, Sheikh Qassem criticized the American influence over Lebanese sovereignty and rejected direct negotiations with “Israel”, describing them as a gain for “Israel”. He called on Lebanese authorities to abandon direct talks and return to national understanding.

“We do not ask the government to confront the American-‘Israeli’ scheme, but at the very least, it should not serve as a tool to facilitate it. The Lebanese government must not stand against its own people, nor align its political objectives with ‘Israel’,” Sheikh Qassem emphasized.

He said that some people within the Lebanese government who have asked Hezbollah to lay down its weapons should know that such a move would enable ‘Israel’” to enter the country and massacre and displace its people."

His Eminence vowed that Hezbollah would continue fighting “until victory or martyrdom,” rebuild homes, return displaced residents, and eventually force "Israel’s" defeat, vowing that a “third liberation” is to come.

He also defended Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, calling attacks on it an attack on poor and low-income people.

“Efforts to dismantle it were part of an American project that Hezbollah would confront,” Sheikh Qassem highlighted.

On regional issues, Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed support for Palestine and criticized the blocking of civilian “Freedom Flotilla” efforts.

Regarding Iran, he said Iran would emerge from conflict “with its head held high” underscoring that it had humiliated both the United States and “Israel.”

Moreover, His Eminence praised Iran as an "exceptional power" destined to achieve an international stature that will attract freedom-seeking people from around the world.

“Iran alone stands against the world's tyrannical and great power,” the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement said, adding that under the leadership of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran has managed to humiliate both Washington and "Tel Aviv".

The Hezbollah top leader also confirmed that the Islamic Republic will emerge triumphant in this war imposed by the US- “Israeli” war coalition.

“Iran will come out proud,” he stated, adding that the nation is poised to become an exceptional power with international standing, a sanctuary for the free world.

He concluded by expressing hope for a full cessation of hostilities agreement that would include Lebanon, called on Bahrain to release detainees imprisoned over political and religious beliefs, and ended by saying: “We will continue carrying the banner until handing it to Imam Mahdi.”