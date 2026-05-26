Tucker Carlson’s Revolt Against the “Israel” Consensus

By Mohamad Hammoud

Tucker Carlson broke a major political taboo during a prime-time interview on “Israeli” Channel 13 by questioning the legitimacy of both American and “Israeli” democracy.

Speaking directly to an “Israeli” audience, one of the most influential figures in American right-wing media asked whether either country is truly democratic when their governments often go against what their people want. Carlson also challenged a long-held belief in Washington that support for “Israel” should always be unconditional and protected from criticism.

This line of argument treated the United States and “Israel” as part of the same pattern. He connected both countries to decision-making by elites that continues even when the public disagrees. In his view, democracy is just a label if governments keep fighting wars and getting involved abroad despite people at home being tired of it.

That argument sharpened when Carlson turned to the occupation of Palestinian territory. He stated bluntly that “Israel” cannot be considered democratic while millions of Palestinians live under “Israeli” control without voting rights or political freedom. By arguing that denying rights is incompatible with democracy, Carlson challenged years of Western claims that “Israel” is the only democracy in the Middle East, while ignoring what Palestinians have faced since 1967.

Gaza and the Language Western Media Avoids

Carlson’s criticism grew stronger as he condemned the Gaza war and the American political leaders who fund it. He accused “Israel” of committing “a historic crime” and called the attack on Gaza “genocide,” arguing it was an attempt “to move an entire people out and kill a lot of them and then take their land.” This kind of language is rarely heard on mainstream American TV, where talk about Palestinian deaths is usually framed in military terms.

The force of Carlson’s remarks came not only from what he said, but from the hypocrisy he exposed. Western governments often speak about human rights and international law when dealing with their enemies, but those standards appear to shift when it comes to “Israel.” Carlson highlighted this contradiction by condemning the killing of children in Gaza and arguing that public debate is often distorted into disputes over wording, rather than focusing on the scale of the deaths themselves.

He also went further by criticizing American military aid to “Israel,” saying that US taxpayers are paying for destruction overseas without real public approval. In his view, this ongoing support is not a result of democracy, but rather a sign of Washington’s unwillingness to change, since backing “Israel” remains the same no matter who wins elections.

Moral Blackmail as Political Shield

The interview became most heated when Carlson addressed how criticism of “Israeli” violence is often silenced. When asked about his language describing civilian deaths in Gaza, he said that media and political figures are often more focused on the wording used than on the killing of children itself. As Samuels wrote in Haaretz, this exchange showed how political leaders use accusations of antisemitism to protect state policies from being questioned legally or morally.

Carlson made it clear that he does not see the “Israeli” state and Jewish identity as the same thing, drawing a line between a government and a people. He ended by saying that “Israel” does not speak for all Jews, even though it claims to. He framed his stance as defending human dignity, not attacking any ethnic group.

A Fracture Inside the American Right

The interview also showed broader changes happening within parts of the American conservative movement. Carlson said that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed President Donald Trump into a war that hurt American interests, and that Trump turned out to be “far weaker” than he thought. This challenged Trump’s image as a nationalist by suggesting that even an “America First” leader had yielded to outside pressure.

At the same time, Carlson pushed back against claims of antisemitism by making clear that criticizing the “Israeli” state is not the same as hostility toward Jews. Still, his main point suggested something many in Washington do not want to admit: criticism of “Israeli” policy is often shut down by accusations meant to stop debate before it begins.

Carlson’s appearance on “Israeli” television, where he questioned American democracy, criticized “Israeli” control over Palestinians, and condemned the war in Gaza, reflected growing strain within a political consensus that has long treated support for “Israel” as unquestionable. The interview suggested this position is becoming harder to sustain as more people from different backgrounds start to question it.