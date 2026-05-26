US-Iran Draft: Oil, Nukes & Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and Iran are reportedly close to finalizing a draft agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reduce pressure on global energy markets, and pave the way for renewed negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, according to Axios.

The proposed deal, which President Donald Trump and mediators say could be announced as early as Sunday, would introduce a 60-day ceasefire framework, though negotiations are still ongoing and the agreement could still fall apart before finalization.

According to a US official, the draft memorandum would see Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, clear naval mines, and restore unrestricted maritime traffic, while Washington would ease sanctions, lift its blockade on Iranian ports, and allow Tehran to resume oil exports freely.

The official acknowledged that the arrangement would provide a major boost to Iran’s economy, but argued it would also stabilize global energy markets by restoring oil flows through one of the world’s most strategically important shipping lanes.

“The faster the Iranians clear the mines and let shipping resume, the faster the blockade will be lifted,” the official said, saying the agreement is based on a principle of “relief for performance.”

According to the official, Iran had pushed for the immediate unfreezing of funds and permanent sanctions relief, but the US rejected those demands, insisting that broader economic concessions would only come after verifiable Iranian steps were implemented.

The draft agreement also includes commitments from Iran to never pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate over suspending its uranium enrichment activities and removing its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the official said.

Two sources familiar with the talks said Iran had already provided verbal assurances through mediators regarding the scope of concessions it may be willing to make on enrichment and nuclear material.

During the 60-day period, the US would also enter talks over additional sanctions relief and the unfreezing of Iranian assets, although those measures would only take effect under a final agreement that could be independently verified, according to the sources.

The proposal would leave US military forces deployed in the region throughout the interim period, with any withdrawal contingent on the successful implementation of a broader final deal.

The draft memorandum also reportedly includes provisions aimed at ending the "Israeli" war on Lebanon.

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised concerns about that aspect of the agreement during a phone call with Trump on Saturday, according to an "Israeli" official. A US official said Netanyahu also voiced objections to other elements of the proposal, though the discussion remained “respectful and deferential.”

The US official insisted the arrangement would not amount to a “one-sided ceasefire,” saying "Israel" would retain the ability to respond if Hezbollah attempted to rearm or launch attacks.

The diplomatic push has gained backing from several Arab and Muslim leaders, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan, with Islamabad playing a leading mediation role through Army Chief Asim Munir.

According to officials, Trump shifted in recent days between military escalation and diplomacy, but by Saturday appeared to favor a negotiated settlement, with the White House hoping to finalize the remaining issues within hours.

US officials acknowledged the proposed agreement remains fragile and could collapse if Washington concludes Tehran is not seriously engaging on nuclear negotiations.

Still, the White House believes Iran’s economic pressure may push it toward a broader settlement involving sanctions relief and access to frozen assets.

Advisors to Trump say he is open to a major reset in relations with Iran if a final nuclear deal is reached, despite concerns raised by Benjamin Netanyahu and his domestic political agenda.