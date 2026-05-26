Leader’s Advisor: Iran To Break US Naval Blockade, Exit NPT if Attacked again

By Staff, Agencies

A senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Mohsen Rezaei confirmed that Iran will break a naval blockade imposed by the United States on its vessels and ports and more importantly withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] if the US resumes attacks against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking during a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate the martyrs of the recent US-“Israeli”-imposed war of aggression against Iran, Rezaei said Tehran’s nuclear energy program is peaceful and under constant surveillance of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

Under the guidance of the Leader, he added, the Iranian negotiating team in talks with the US has firmly declared that it would never back down from Iran’s inalienable nuclear rights.

“If you enter the Gulf, first of all, we will give a tough, painful and unprecedented response and break the naval blockade,” he warned Washington.

Rezaei further stated: “But more importantly, we may withdraw from the NPT. Do you know what will happen to you if we withdraw? So… don't commit suicide.”

Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], pointed to the current sensitive situation in the region and said “our fingers are on the trigger” for any possible act of aggression against the country.

He emphasized that the IRG Navy manages the Strait of Hormuz in order to prevent military aggression and insecurity in the Gulf by registering and identifying the vessels that seek to pass through the strategic waterway for free trade.

He warned US President Donald Trump and his administration that war would not be confined to only the Strait of Hormuz but would stretch to the Red Sea, the Bab Al-Mandab, and the Indian Ocean if they entered the Gulf.

Iran shut down the Strait to its enemies and their allies after the unprovoked US-“Israeli” aggression. Iranian authorities began enforcing much stricter controls last month following Trump’s announcement of a blockade targeting Iranian vessels and ports.