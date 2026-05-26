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From Funeral to Fire: A Story of Loss, Revenge and Resistance

From Funeral to Fire: A Story of Loss, Revenge and Resistance
folder_openLebanon access_time 22 hours ago
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Blending grief with defiance, the video tells the story of a son shaped by war, loss and the skies above South Lebanon. What begins with a funeral beneath the watch of “Israeli” enemy drones slowly transforms into a narrative of retaliation, where pain becomes resolve and mourning gives way to resistance.

Through poetic imagery and battlefield symbolism, the piece reflects a generation that grew up under surveillance, airstrikes and funerals, yet still looks to the sky not with fear, but with determination.

 

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon FPVDrones

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Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 26-05-2026 Hour: 09:03 Beirut Timing

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Breaking news

’Israeli’ Broadcasting Authority: Hezbollah is monitoring the movements of ‘Israeli’ officers in southern Lebanon and along the northern border with the aim of attacking them and targeting ‘Israeli’ army command structures by drones.
The senior spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces: If the region enters another round of war, Iran’s attacks will go beyond regional borders and will be much more intense, devastating, and forceful than the two previous operations.
The senior spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces: The response to any new aggression will be different from previous ones the enemies will definitely face surprises and new tactics.