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From Funeral to Fire: A Story of Loss, Revenge and Resistance
folder_openLebanon access_time 22 hours ago
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
Blending grief with defiance, the video tells the story of a son shaped by war, loss and the skies above South Lebanon. What begins with a funeral beneath the watch of “Israeli” enemy drones slowly transforms into a narrative of retaliation, where pain becomes resolve and mourning gives way to resistance.
Through poetic imagery and battlefield symbolism, the piece reflects a generation that grew up under surveillance, airstrikes and funerals, yet still looks to the sky not with fear, but with determination.
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