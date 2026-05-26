Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Rubio: No Final Iran Deal Yet Despite Trump Push

Rubio: No Final Iran Deal Yet Despite Trump Push
folder_openUnited States access_time 21 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped up efforts on Sunday to defend ongoing Iran negotiations amid growing backlash from Republican hawks and pro-“Israel” hardliners, who criticize reported moves toward compromise after months of escalation with Tehran.

Speaking during a visit to India, Rubio described discussions underway with Iran as a “pretty solid” proposal linked to the future of the Strait of Hormuz and renewed negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The US secretary of state said the proposal concerns Iran’s “ability to open up” the Strait of Hormuz and “enter into a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matters."

“And hopefully, we can pull it off. It has a lot of support in the Gulf. It has a lot of support globally. Every country that we’ve walked through it understands it’s not just very reasonable, but it’s the right thing for the world to get done,” he said.

Rubio also sought to reassure critics inside Trump’s political camp who argue Washington risks softening its pressure campaign before forcing broader concessions from Tehran regarding uranium enrichment, missile capabilities, and Iran’s regional influence.

“The president is not going to make a bad agreement, so let’s see what happens. We’re going to give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternatives,” Rubio said.

 Rubio said delays in finalizing a potential Iran agreement stem from Tehran’s internal response process, noting that “it takes the Iranian system a little while longer to get back, stressing that Trump would not accept a poor deal.

The renewed US–Iran diplomatic push follows months of failed escalation that disrupted global energy markets but did not force Iranian concessions, prompting a shift back to negotiations amid international calls for de-escalation.

Despite this, Republican hawks and pro-“Israel” hardliners have criticized the emerging talks, while Trump insists no final deal exists yet and that pressure will continue until an agreement is formally reached and approved by both sides.

Iran strait of hormuz gulf war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates NuclearTalks

Comments

  1. Related News
Rubio: No Final Iran Deal Yet Despite Trump Push

Rubio: No Final Iran Deal Yet Despite Trump Push

21 hours ago
US-Iran Draft: Oil, Nukes & Lebanon

US-Iran Draft: Oil, Nukes & Lebanon

22 hours ago
Trump Mobile Investigates Possible Data Exposure

Trump Mobile Investigates Possible Data Exposure

2 days ago
Report: Trump Skips Son’s Wedding amid Iran Strike Preparations

Report: Trump Skips Son’s Wedding amid Iran Strike Preparations

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 26-05-2026 Hour: 09:06 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

The writer and former “friend” of Benjamin Netanyahu, Eyal Megged: Netanyahu has decided to destroy us because he does not care to the ‘state’ after he leaves the scene.
’Israeli’ Broadcasting Authority: Hezbollah is monitoring the movements of ‘Israeli’ officers in southern Lebanon and along the northern border with the aim of attacking them and targeting ‘Israeli’ army command structures by drones.
The senior spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces: If the region enters another round of war, Iran’s attacks will go beyond regional borders and will be much more intense, devastating, and forceful than the two previous operations.
The senior spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces: The response to any new aggression will be different from previous ones the enemies will definitely face surprises and new tactics.