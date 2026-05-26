Rubio: No Final Iran Deal Yet Despite Trump Push

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped up efforts on Sunday to defend ongoing Iran negotiations amid growing backlash from Republican hawks and pro-“Israel” hardliners, who criticize reported moves toward compromise after months of escalation with Tehran.

Speaking during a visit to India, Rubio described discussions underway with Iran as a “pretty solid” proposal linked to the future of the Strait of Hormuz and renewed negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The US secretary of state said the proposal concerns Iran’s “ability to open up” the Strait of Hormuz and “enter into a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matters."

“And hopefully, we can pull it off. It has a lot of support in the Gulf. It has a lot of support globally. Every country that we’ve walked through it understands it’s not just very reasonable, but it’s the right thing for the world to get done,” he said.

Rubio also sought to reassure critics inside Trump’s political camp who argue Washington risks softening its pressure campaign before forcing broader concessions from Tehran regarding uranium enrichment, missile capabilities, and Iran’s regional influence.

“The president is not going to make a bad agreement, so let’s see what happens. We’re going to give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternatives,” Rubio said.

Rubio said delays in finalizing a potential Iran agreement stem from Tehran’s internal response process, noting that “it takes the Iranian system a little while longer to get back, stressing that Trump would not accept a poor deal.

The renewed US–Iran diplomatic push follows months of failed escalation that disrupted global energy markets but did not force Iranian concessions, prompting a shift back to negotiations amid international calls for de-escalation.

Despite this, Republican hawks and pro-“Israel” hardliners have criticized the emerging talks, while Trump insists no final deal exists yet and that pressure will continue until an agreement is formally reached and approved by both sides.