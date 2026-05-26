By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, May 22, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army artillery position in the village of Odaisseh with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., an Iron Dome platform at the “Biranit” Barracks with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:35 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Biranit” Barracks with an Ababil offensive drone, inflicting confirmed casualties and prompting the deployment of helicopters for evacuation. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m., an “Israeli” army armored personnel carrier at the Al-Raheb Site with an Ababil suicide drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command center in the town of Bayada with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:05 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in Deir Hanna area in the town of Bayada, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Misgav Am” Site with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 3:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army communications vehicle at the “Misgav Am” Site with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Markaba with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., the Al-Marj Site with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada with a heavy rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command center in the town of Bayada with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted 7:40 p.m., an “Israeli” force stationed in the city of Naqoura with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:45 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command center in the town of Bayada with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:55 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the city of Naqoura, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the entrance to the Wadi Hamoul area in the city of Naqoura with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., the newly established site in Maroun Al-Ras in southern Lebanon with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a group of “Israeli” troops positioned inside a tent in the village of Maroun Al-Ras in southern Lebanon with an offensive drone.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}