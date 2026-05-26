By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, May 23, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the riverbed on the outskirts of the village of Deir Seryan with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 12:00 a.m., an “Israeli” “Heron 1” drone in the skies over the Beqaa region with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., an Iron Dome platform at the “Biranit” Barracks with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., a second Iron Dome platform at the “Biranit” Barracks with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., two Iron Dome platforms at the “Ramim” [Hunin] Barracks with two Ababil offensive drones, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army engineering vehicle in the village of Bint Jbeil with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 a.m., an “Israeli” army technical device at the Jal Al-Allam Site with an Ababil offensive drone, destroying it. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army command vehicle at the Jal Al-Allam Site with an Ababil offensive drone, setting it on fire along with two nearby vehicles. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., two “Drone Dome” jamming systems at a newly established site in Nimer Al-Jamal and at the Jordeikh [Al-Jerdah] Site with two Ababil offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., an “Israeli” army military vehicle at the Ras Naqoura Site with an Ababil offensive drone, and the vehicle was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., a “Drone Dome” drone jamming system in the city of Naqoura with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Iskandarouna area in the town of Bayada with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}