Lebanon’s Aoun Demands Full ’Israeli’ Withdrawal, Backs Direct Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Monday that Lebanon will not accept or normalize occupation, stressing that securing a full "Israeli" withdrawal remains a firm national demand.

Marking the Resistance and Liberation Day, President Aoun noted that this year's liberation anniversary comes as Lebanon "reels under the weight of a painful reality."

"'Israeli' assaults have not stopped, and beloved southern villages continue to suffer under a renewed occupation in flagrant violation of all international resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 1701," he stated,

He added that on this same day in the year 2000, "the South etched an unparalleled epic into the pages of history when the 'Israeli' occupation withdrew as a result of the steadfastness and sacrifices of the people of this land, making May 25 a day of unified national dignity."

Aoun defended the choice to engage in direct talks with "Israel", saying that the state is working to achieve a full "Israeli" withdrawal through the option of direct talks, which he claimed "will not be a concession or surrender, but rather an affirmation of Lebanon's exclusive right to protect its land and sovereignty and to extend its authority through its army and legitimate security forces."

He added that this withdrawal would also be made possible by "the solidarity of the people and their rallying around their state, which has taken fateful decisions in this direction that express a highly significant national will to restore full sovereignty."

Regarding the Lebanese army, he stated that it will remain "the sole guarantor of national security and territorial integrity."

Aoun praised "those who liberated the south with their blood, both military personnel and resistance fighters," saying they "deserve a strong, cohesive state with the legitimacy of its civil and military institutions, a just state with non-discriminatory laws, and a united state through the will and solidarity of its people."

Aoun considered that the greatest tribute to the memory of liberation is "to build a state that is a fortress for all Lebanese, where sovereignty is a trust carried by every citizen," thereby affirming that Lebanon belongs to everyone, "and the liberation of the south is a duty borne by the state with the support of its people," as ultimately it is "a choice with no alternative."

In a related context, Foreign Policy magazine published a report days ago criticizing the path of direct Lebanese-"Israeli" talks, stating that this path does not bring a genuine ceasefire closer, but rather pushes the country toward further weakening and escalation, given the continuation of "Israeli" airstrikes on Lebanese territory.

Furthermore, the official Lebanese decision faces clear popular rejection, as it is considered a concession led by the state alongside continuing "Israeli" attacks on its territory, especially in the South.

On May 24, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem criticized the Lebanese government's continued concessions even after March 2, 2026, following its criminalization of the Resistance, calling on it to reverse its decisions against the Resistance and stand with its people.

Sheikh Qassem lamented the absence of political sovereignty in Lebanon, considering it to be under American tutelage, saying, "Sovereignty is not only security-related; it is also economic, political, and social."

He asked, "What has the government done in a year and a half? And if it is incapable of protecting sovereignty, then let it leave."