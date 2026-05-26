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Iran: US Talks Focus on Ending War, not Hormuz Management or Nuclear Issue

Iran: US Talks Focus on Ending War, not Hormuz Management or Nuclear Issue
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that the indirect talks with the United States are centered on ending aggression on all fronts and that the nuclear issue or the management of the Stratif of Hormuz are not part of the negotiations.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Baqaei said, "The focus of the negotiations is on ending the war, and at this stage we are not discussing nuclear issues."

The official also dismissed the notion that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz management was part of the negotiations.

"How this region should be managed concerns the littoral states," he asserted.

The spokesman said Iran and Oman were working on a mechanism to ensure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as a matter of global concern.

"We understand that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is a concern for the entire world," he said.

Baqaei added that Iran was "not seeking to impose tolls" in the strategic waterway, but noted that services and environmental protection measures, naturally involve costs.

Responding to proposals by Britain and France regarding management of the Strait, he said, "No country other than Iran and Oman is present in the Strait of Hormuz. It is the responsibility of Iran and Oman to formulate the mechanism for safe transit."

Baqaei said discussions linked to a 14-point memorandum of understanding would continue over a 60-day period, but reiterated that the current focus remains on ending the war.

Responding to reports about the contents of the potential memorandum of understanding, Baqaei said many of the reported details were "a combination of speculation."

The actual memorandum, he added, focuses on ending the war and ending the US's illegal naval blockade against the Islamic Republic, including Washington's efforts at complicating transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade "must stop," while Iran would adopt measures to ensure safe transit in the Strait of Hormuz, he noted.

Baqaei said recent developments had followed weeks of negotiations conducted through Pakistani mediation, adding that understandings had been reached on many issues under discussion.

"It is true that we have reached understandings on many of the subjects under discussion, but no one can claim that the signing of an agreement is imminent," he said.

He also criticized the inconsistency in US policymaking, saying contradictory positions within short periods complicate negotiations.

The official said no specific timetable has been set for finalizing the understanding.

"What matters to us is securing national interests, and whenever we reach a result, we will announce it," he said.

At the current stage, the official added, neither Iranian officials planned to visit Pakistan, nor Pakistani officials are scheduled to travel to Iran.

On Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s planned trip to New York, Baqaei said the visit had been canceled because of visa-related issues.

He also said any agreement aimed at ending the war would include all fronts, including Lebanon, while warning that "one should expect nothing from ‘Israel’ except the sabotage of any process."

The spokesman was referring to the “Israeli” repeated attempts at sabotaging the potential of the realization of the ceasefire throughout the region, including through incessant violations against Lebanese sovereignty, as well as “Tel Aviv's” other attempts at derailing standing diplomatic processes.

Commenting on the possibility of renewed aggression targeting the country, the spokesman said Iran will not rule out any option when it comes to defending itself.

He warned that Iran’s Armed Forces would respond "with greater intensity" to any future attack or mistake by adversaries.

Israel Iran strait of hormuz war on iran UnitedStates IRG

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Last Update: 26-05-2026 Hour: 09:06 Beirut Timing

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