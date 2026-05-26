By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, May 24, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles in the Iskandarouna area in the town of Bayada with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 1:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles in the vicinity of the Deir Seryan river with artillery shells and barrages of rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles in the vicinity of the Deir Seryan river for the second time, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles in the vicinity of the Deir Seryan river for the third time, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles in the vicinity of the Deir Seryan river for the fourth time, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles in the vicinity of the Deir Seryan river for the fifth time, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Rshaf with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 9:30 a.m., an “Israeli” force stationed in a house in the town of Bayada with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army Hummer command vehicle at the Manara Site with an Ababil offensive drone, with the vehicle observed burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army Merkava tank in the square of the village of Taybeh with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:55 p.m., an “Israeli” drone in the skies over the western sector of southern Lebanon with appropriate weapons. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Rshaf with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m., an “Israeli” force stationed inside a room in the Iskandarouna area in the town of Bayada with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Iskandarouna area in the town of ayyada with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command center in the town of Bayada with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:35 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Deir Hanna area, south of the town of Bayada, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:25 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command center in the town of Bayada for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qaouzah with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command center and technical equipment in the town of Bayada with artillery shells and an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 5:20 p.m., an “Israeli” warplane in the skies over southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 p.m., the newly established command headquarters of the 401st Brigade in the village of Debel in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Deir Seryan with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command center in the town of Bayada for the second time, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:50 p.m., positions of “Israeli” soldiers from the 401st Brigade in the village of Debel with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:55 p.m., a newly established an “Israeli” army command center in the town of Bayada for the third time, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the city of Naqoura with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:05 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at a newly established site in Nimr Al-Jamal with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 7:55 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450–Zik drone in the skies over the Roumine–Azzeh area between the cities of Sidon and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}