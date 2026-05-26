Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem on Resistance and Liberation Day 2026

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Shaikh Naim Qassem on the occasion of the Resistance and Liberation Day on May 24, 2026.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon the noblest of creation, our master, beloved, prophet, and leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad, upon his pure and righteous family, his chosen and noble companions, and upon all prophets and righteous servants until the Day of Judgment.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Blessed Eid al-Adha to all Muslims—the feast of sacrifice, giving, and living one’s faith in a way that confronts evil and overcomes it so that the word of truth, the word of Allah Almighty, may prevail on earth.

Today, we will speak about Resistance and Liberation Day, as well as current political developments. We will also discuss Iran, Bahrain, and Palestine. These are five topics that, God willing, we will address one by one, beginning with the occasion itself: Resistance and Liberation Day, commemorating 25 May 2000.

God Almighty says: “Surely whoever is mindful [of Allah] and patient, then certainly Allah never discounts the reward of the good-doers.” Truthful is God, the Most High. [Yusuf, 90]

The struggle in beloved South Lebanon against the “Israeli” enemy was a major and continuous effort, in which various forces came together to expel the occupying “Israeli” enemy. From Resistance and Liberation Day, we can derive five key foundations:

First: Resistance is the foundation. By resistance, we mean all those who contributed to it throughout history—who built it, worked for it, and supported it. It continued with Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, various Lebanese parties and forces, and also some Palestinians. All of them were partners in this resistance. When resistance unites efforts, it achieves great results.

Second: The liberation that took place is one of the fruits of the foundational work established by the Imam of the resistance, Musa al-Sadr—may God return him safely along with his companions—who said: “‘Israel’ is absolute evil, and dealing with it is forbidden,” and: “Our duty is to be a Lebanese resistance before we are displaced from our land.” This reflects his deep understanding of Lebanon’s history and “Israel’s” ongoing aggression since 1948 and even before.

This resistance is also a fruit of the great guidance of Imam Khomeini, who declared that “Israel” is absolute evil. Since its founding in 1982, Hezbollah committed itself to confronting the “Israeli” enemy in order to liberate the land.

It is also a fruit of the leadership of Imam Khamenei, who continued, supported, guided, and reinforced this direction in both Palestine and Lebanon.

This resistance is also the result of the leadership of Sayyed Hassan, the Sayed of the Nation’s Martyrs, who said in one of his speeches: “This victory did not come for free; it was the result of long years of sacrifice, martyrdom, patience, endurance, and displacement.”

This leadership also extended back to Sheikh Ragheb Harb, the Sheikh of the martyrs of the Resistance, and continued through the former Secretary General Sayyed Abbas Al-Musawi—may God have mercy on him—and included the resistant youth, symbolized by Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, along with his companions, all cadres, and all fighters.

Thus, this Resistance is the outcome of that faithful, pure group that led and guided, together with many commanders, field operatives, the fighters, and the great people.

Third: The Resistance, together with the army and the people, formed a trio that achieved this victory. The people were strongly present and engaged, and the army was present as well, making sacrifices within its capabilities. We affirm that victory was the result of the cooperation of the army, the people, and the resistance.

Fourth: This was the first liberation in the Arab region achieved without an agreement with the “Israeli” entity. The “Israeli” forces withdrew in retreat and flight, while officials in “Israel” competed over who would be the first to withdraw, after 18 years of the major invasion that reached Beirut.

Fifth: The harmony between the state and the Resistance, and between state officials and the Resistance, was a key and influential factor. We must mention President Emile Lahoud, who took courageous and honorable positions; we also mention Speaker Nabih Berri, in his official capacity and as leader of the Amal Movement, which contributed and supported this resistance and liberation; and we also mention former Prime Minister Salim Hoss, the self-made and courageous statesman who formed, alongside other leaders, the true political backbone supporting the liberation process.

We are therefore before a great achievement. Resistance and Liberation Day is a day for all Lebanese, a day for free people everywhere, and a day for Palestine, as it represents a victory over the “Israeli” enemy.

In brief, I would like to mention what was liberated, and what were the reasons behind it. As you know, on 14 March 1978, “Israel” invaded South Lebanon following Resolution 425, yet remained in control of about 500 square kilometers for years. Then came the major 1982 invasion that reached Beirut. The pretext was the presence of the Palestine Liberation Organization and armed Palestinian activity on Lebanese soil. Yasser Arafat later left Beirut in August 30, 1982 under an agreement, followed by Palestinian fighters relocating to Tunisia. Despite this, “Israel” did not withdraw immediately and instead remained for a month and carried out the Sabra and Shatila massacre through its forces and local collaborators, in which three thousands civilian men, women, and children were martyred. Lebanese and Palestinians were killed without questions asked.

“Israel” then withdrew from Beirut toward Sidon and occupied Saigon, much of southern Lebanon, and the western Bekaa for two and a half years. In 1985, under resistance pressure, it withdrew on February 16 from Sidon and some southern areas but remained in what became known as the “security zone” in the south—a 1100 km2 area that included 168 villages—which it occupied until 2000.

From 1985 to 2000—fifteen years of occupation—“Israel” established the so-called South Lebanon Army—which it began establishing in 1978 and later developed—and attempted to consolidate control, with the aim of creating a controlled zone that could later be used for “Israeli” settlements.

Why did the “Israelis” stay if they did not have any ambitions in Lebanon? Yasser Arafat and the Palestinians left Lebanon. Hence, there is no more threat or danger on them as they claimed. However, they had expansionist ambitions. We must keep this in mind. The resistance operations were what ultimately forced “Israel” to withdraw.

On 17 May 1983—less than a year after the invasion, while the enemy was still positioned on the outskirts of Beirut—it attempted to impose the so-called May 17 Agreement, which aimed to bind Lebanon into a political and security arrangement that would effectively turn it into an “Israeli” protectorate.

How long did the negotiations last? Thirty-five rounds of talks were held, from early 1983 until 17 May. These thirty-five negotiation sessions culminated in a humiliating agreement, which was never implemented and ultimately collapsed at the beginning of 1984. This reflected the broader trajectory of liberation and the results achieved through resistance. It was one of the key steps leading toward the liberation of 2000.

Congratulations to all on this great liberation and dignity. But we must draw a lesson: “Israel’s” intention was occupation and permanence.

Second: On 27 November 2024, the Lebanese state concluded an indirect agreement with the “Israeli” entity aimed at ending the state of aggression and closing the previous phase, which had been linked to supporting Gaza and the Uli al-Ba’s battle. This agreement was intended to mark the closure of that earlier stage.

Through its institutions and the Lebanese Army, Hezbollah enabled the state to deploy the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River. The agreement is meant to protect Lebanon’s security from the south and, at the same time, protect the “Israeli” entity’s security from the occupied northern Palestinian border area.

Fifteen months of diplomacy have produced no results. The Lebanese state complied, Hezbollah complied, and the resistance complied—while “Israel” did not abide by anything.

We acknowledge the weakness of the Lebanese state and its inability to leverage its position. They say they are powerless, and we accept that claim—but then do not tell us you are powerless while telling the United States that you are not, or while acting in ways that serve “Israel” internally.

Why are you showing off? Why do you tell them, “we are implementing what you want”? Why do you speak about the monopoly of arms and attempt to confront your own people and the resistance, and confront the people of the south, and confront a major segment of the Lebanese population by implementing American and “Israeli” directives?

We are not asking you to confront the American-“Israeli” project; we are asking you not to facilitate it. We have repeatedly warned you: be careful not to become tools of the American-“Israeli” project.

How can a state stand against its own people? How can it align its political objectives with those of the “Israeli” enemy? Honestly, this is astonishing to me.

Concession after concession—you hold a cabinet meeting on August 5, on August 7, and you sign a paper of surrender, giving everything to the “Israeli” entity, while in reality the “Israelis” do not even recognize that paper. Then you go on, day and night, repeating the same slogan: “monopoly of arms, monopoly of arms.”

And then suddenly, on March 2, 2026, you move toward criminalizing the resistance and treating your own resisting people—this major component along with its supporters, more than half the Lebanese population—as if they are outside the law simply because they are defending their land and themselves. This is truly astonishing.

I call on the Lebanese government to revoke these decisions, in order to properly take charge of the issues with strength and responsibility, and to stand with its own people.

The “Israeli” project is a project aimed at annihilating the resistance. Honestly, you need to understand this. The major “Israeli” invasion in 1982 makes it clear what “Israel” wants. The repeated violations of agreements and continuous aggression is also clear. Statements by Netanyahu and other “Israeli” officials about “Greater 'Israel'” are equally clear and require no interpretation. “Israel’s” project is the elimination of the Resistance, the people of the resistance, and the gradual occupation of all Lebanon within the framework of the “Greater 'Israel'” project.

As for America, it is not a neutral mediator. Rather, the United States manages “Israel” according to its own interests and applies pressure in order to extract concessions for free.

The sanctions imposed by the United States on several Hezbollah MPs, on members of the Amal Movement, on the Iranian ambassador in Lebanon, and on an officer in the Lebanese Army and an officer in the General Security—all of these sanctions are tools of pressure. In other words, when they are unable to achieve their goals through law, logic, reality, or Lebanese public will, they resort to such methods.

These sanctions will only make us more resilient and are proof that we are influential. The state should have issued a response; the government should have said something. Just say a few words, express objection. Instead, they say: “We are content with what the security agencies said.”

Is everything that happens in this country treated as insignificant, except when it concerns us—then everyone feels compelled to speak? Are you afraid of America? What are you afraid of? Say you do not agree; we are not asking for more than that.

In any case, if America becomes more aggressive, it will gain nothing in Lebanon, because it will end up destroying Lebanon over the heads of its own people—and over its own head as well. This is to make America understand that it cannot impose its interests in this way. It cannot confront such a large segment of the Lebanese people—more than half the population, and in my view, in their conscience, all Lebanese people reject this, though some political calculations differ.

The most “Israel” can demand is to secure the safety of its settlements. And the most Lebanon can accept is mutual security guarantees. That is, “Israel” cannot secure its settlements without also guaranteeing Lebanon’s security.

As for disarmament, it means stripping Lebanon of its defensive capability, the capability of the resistance, and the capability of this people—paving the way for annihilation. Understand this clearly: disarmament means destruction, and we cannot accept it.

All facts prove that we, along with our families, are facing a real existential danger—as a people, as a nation, and as a constituency that supports the resistance. Do you not see the reports? Do you not see the statements? Do you not observe what is happening on the ground?

How do you expect us to act in the face of an existential threat?

You say you are “obliged” as a governing authority. Obliged by what? You say you are under American pressure—but what exactly are they telling you? Tell the Lebanese people openly what is being demanded of you.

I will explain it clearly: they are telling you that you must eliminate these people. And what do you say to us, as a resistance? I will simplify it for the general public: what does the authority ask of us? They say: help us strip you of your weapons so that “Israel” can more easily enter every part of Lebanon, kill you, displace you, and occupy whatever it wants—then pursue the supporters of the resistance socially, culturally, politically, and existentially.

“Help us,” they say, “because we have made commitments—and then they will leave us to live in this country.”

In other words, are you saying to us: help us kill you so that we can live? Is there any sane person who would accept this? Is there any person with national honor who would do this? Is there anyone who thinks he can share a homeland with his fellow citizens while doing this? And you call yourselves a state?

A state is not allowed to act against its own people. You are supposed to be a representative authority of the people. You must act according to what your people want, not according to what you are dictated by American and Israeli tutelage. You cannot do what you are doing.

The state is responsible for protection; it is responsible for sovereignty. Today we are marking the centenary of the Lebanese Constitution—does the state abide by the Lebanese Constitution? In confronting the “Israeli” enemy? In preserving coexistence? In protecting the nation? In achieving sovereignty? In expelling “Israel”?

All citizens are protected under the Constitution. No authority has the right to serve the “Israeli” project. Otherwise, it becomes legally accountable and subject to prosecution for failing in its duties and violating the Constitution.

There are four fundamental principles from which we proceed, and I will outline them briefly:

First: “Israel” is an expansionist enemy. It is currently carrying out aggression and seeks control over all of Lebanon and the wider region.

Second: We must all unite in confronting the aggression that has caused destruction and loss of life—an aggression that targets civilians. In less than three months, it resulted in more than 3,130 martyrs and over 9,500 wounded. What should we call this? It is sheer brutality.

Third: We must prevent internal strife and division and work together to preserve stability.

Fourth: The implementation of the five key points: ending the aggression on land, at sea, and in the air; securing “Israel’s” complete withdrawal from Lebanon; ensuring the deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River; securing the return of prisoners; guaranteeing the full return of residents to every last inch of territory along the Lebanese-Palestinian border; and carrying out reconstruction. Only after these steps are achieved can we discuss a national strategy, including a defense strategy.

These are the foundations upon which we proceed.

Let everyone hear this—friend and foe alike. Today, we wanted to lay out a clear roadmap. There are seven points that follow, and these constitute the practical course of action on which we will base our work.

First: The resistance will defend the land, the people, and honor. Anyone who confronts us alongside “Israel” will be confronted just as we confront “Israel”. This weapon will remain in our hands until the Lebanese state is able, in practical terms, to fulfill its responsibilities within a clear, planned national strategy that includes measurable and implementable standards.

We will continue. What is happening today is one of the signs of the failure of the “Israeli” project. Look at the confrontations taking place in South Lebanon today: they demonstrate that “Israel” has failed. It has not achieved its objectives. It kills civilians, destroys homes, and displaces entire villages. What does that mean? It means it is incapable of imposing its security and will not be able to do so.

What is taking place today is an affirmation of the resistance’s claim to justice and a step toward preserving a strong, dignified, and liberated Lebanon—a model and a symbol.

And I say this, although some may find it surprising: what is happening today in South Lebanon is, God willing, the beginning of “Israel’s” demise, alongside the other factors surrounding it and the struggle and sacrifices of the Palestinian people. The consequences of the wars “Israel” has launched are producing significant internal costs and losses for it.

If we look at developments in the south, reports emerge daily: the killing of the commander of the 401st Brigade and eight others in the south; the killing of a company commander from the Maglan unit; the death of a Golani captain in Deir Seryan; in Qawzah, a single young man reportedly killed an “Israeli” officer; the commander of a brigade in Shomera was reportedly wounded or killed; an armored brigade commander was killed or injured; and the battles in Hadatha were presented as an example of preventing “Israeli” forces from advancing along a limited axis on eight separate occasions.

You know what the “Israelis” deployed: they brought in ninety thousand soldiers and officers. Do you think they would have reached the first line of defense in South Lebanon had we not implemented and adhered to the agreement of 27 November? Because the resistance withdrew from south of the Litani River and the Lebanese Army assumed responsibility there, when “Israeli” forces entered, they entered an area where we were not stationed or entrenched. We then came from other locations to engage in combat and fight.

The “Israelis” are constantly moving their equipment from one place to another. They are unable to remain in Bayada or in any of the other positions they occupy. They instruct their soldiers to stay concealed. You see them crawling along the ground, and you see how they hide from the drones that track them. What does all of this indicate? It is evidence of the strength of the resistance and its support base, and of the weakness of the “Israeli” enemy.

Measures have been imposed in the settlements to prevent gatherings. Large buses have been restricted in "Nahariya", "Margaliot" and various other settlements within a radius of roughly six kilometers. They are living under extraordinary conditions.

The enemy itself acknowledged that, since 2 March, it has suffered 1,064 casualties, including both dead and wounded, at an average of 14 per day—roughly 400 per month. During Devoured Chaff [Al-Asef Al-Makoul] Operation, 338 military vehicles of various types were damaged or targeted.

Since 16 April 2026—just over a month ago—there have been 389 resistance operations, despite what was described as a truce and ceasefire. What is taking place is not insignificant. On the side of the resistance, there is courage, sacrifice, and confrontation. On the “Israeli” side, there are real losses.

But what does “Israel” do? “Israel” kills people. It kills civilians. It destroys homes. It is not engaged in genuine military confrontation; rather, its presence is criminal in nature, a presence of destruction and extermination.

You have seen the impact the drones have had on the “Israelis”. They have kept them constantly on edge, and they will continue to do so. But let me say this: it is not the drone alone that has value. The real value lies with the resistance fighter operating it—the one who tracks them from place to place, documents their movements, and exposes what is happening to public opinion.

Had it not been for the drone footage, “Israel” would not have acknowledged these significant losses. And, God willing, those drones will continue to pursue and expose them.

Second: The issue of the monopoly of arms at this stage is being used to target the resistance, and it is, in our view, an “Israeli” project. Move away from this approach. There is no such thing as a monopoly of arms, and there is no such thing as disarming the resistance.

Disarmament can only be discussed once the aggression has ended. Where is the end of the aggression? When the five points are implemented and a defense strategy is developed, then discussions can take place and proposals can be made.

The responsibility of the Lebanese authorities is to protect sovereignty. You are responsible—but responsible for what? Responsible for claiming rights without fulfilling duties? No. You are responsible for safeguarding sovereignty.

Let me be clear: sovereignty is not only a matter of security. Sovereignty is political, economic, and cultural. It means that Lebanon itself decides its political, economic, and social affairs according to its own choices and standards. Sovereignty also means preserving national coexistence.

If this government is incapable of ensuring sovereignty, then it should step down. If you are unable to return depositors’ funds, and if you have failed to make progress on reform, the economy, or legislation related to the financial gap, then tell me: what have you achieved over the past year and a half?

If you still have the ability to move forward effectively and responsibly, then continue. But if you are incapable, then leave.

Where is sovereignty if the United States is managing key aspects of the Lebanese state, influencing its policies, receiving information and outcomes, overseeing parts of the administration, and affecting certain appointments? Where is political sovereignty in that case?

We do not have political sovereignty; we have tutelage. And who is making this possible? The authorities are facilitating it.

Fourth: Direct negotiations are completely rejected. You saw what happened with the May 17 Agreement: thirty-five rounds of negotiations that achieved nothing of value and produced no benefit. Direct negotiations are a clear gain for “Israel”.

They have given you nothing. Even the fragile ceasefire came from Islamabad, from the Iran-US negotiations;you have not been able to secure any meaningful achievement through this path.

Abandon direct negotiations.

And let me say this—even if it is only being discussed in the media, perhaps I am revealing something here. My advice to you is: leave the direct negotiations and take a firm stand with the United States. Tell them, “We will no longer keep giving concessions or responding to every demand.” Then they will come back to you asking what is needed to reach an understanding.

America wants Lebanon. It wants influence, control, and political leverage. If you do not facilitate its objectives, it cannot simply impose everything it wants. Therefore, do not keep giving to America so that America can give to “Israel”. Instead, apply pressure in the appropriate way.

My advice is to leave them, and they will run after you.

You already have the option of indirect negotiations. Return to indirect negotiations. Return to national understanding. Let us sit together, discuss matters among ourselves, and find solutions jointly.

We have the Lebanese National Army, and we can rely on its measures and capabilities. All of these issues can be addressed internally. But do not stand with them stab us in the back and then expect results. You will gain nothing from that approach—nothing at all. I repeat it: you will gain nothing.

It would be far better for you to stand with your country and with your nation.

Fifth: We are facing what we see as an existential threat, and we will defend ourselves until one of two outcomes is achieved: victory or martyrdom. We follow the path of Imam Hussein [peace be upon him], who said: “I see death as nothing but happiness, and life with oppressors as nothing but misery.”

If anyone believes they can take something from us, they will not succeed. All of these sacrifices are being made to build the future, because we want to live as free and dignified people, not as humiliated subjects. These sacrifices will not be in vain.

Imam Ali [peace be upon him] said: “At times victory is ours over our enemy, and at times our enemy gains advantage over us. But when God saw our sincerity, He brought humiliation upon our enemy and granted us victory.”

All the killing and destruction carried out by “Israel”, with the support of the United States, is intended to force us to submit. But we will not submit, even if the whole world closes in on us.

Those near and far will know that we are people of the battlefield, and that we stand for honor, patriotism, and dignity. We will remain steadfast and will not bow. We will emerge from this war with our heads held high, while the enemy will leave our land defeated, unable to achieve its aims.

We will rebuild the homes that have been destroyed, and our people will return to their towns and villages with dignity. The blood of our youth and our people will give rise to liberation, cultivation, reconstruction, and a dignified future.

God is with us, our people are with us, and, God willing, the enemy will ultimately be defeated. We will then proclaim a third liberation in the near future, by the will of God Almighty.

Sixth: We have spoken about social sovereignty and the state’s responsibilities in that regard. Yet from time to time we see reports, ministerial initiatives, and attempts through the Cabinet targeting what they call the issue of Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

What exactly is the problem with Al-Qard Al-Hassan? It is a social institution licensed by the Ministry of Interior. It is not part of the banking or commercial financial sector. It provides loans to people in need.

Last year alone, around 300,000 subscribers benefited from its services. Three hundred thousand people—many of them low-income individuals or poor families—received loans of varying amounts according to their needs and means, whether one thousand dollars, two thousand, three thousand, or five thousand dollars. The system is based on specific guarantees, often involving gold collateral, and operates as a social service rather than a profit-making enterprise. It does not involve interest or usury.

As far as we are concerned, the Al-Qard Al-Hassan file carries no legal violations, and the evidence supporting its legality is clear.

The “Israeli” enemy and the United States are demanding the closure of Al-Qard Al-Hassan. “Israel” even targeted its branches in airstrikes on the grounds that it financially supports Hezbollah.

But how does it financially support Hezbollah? This is a lending institution. Hezbollah transports its money in suitcases and pays in cash, it does not obtain it through Al-Qard Al-Hassan. The institution’s funds are used to provide loans, and it barely manages to meet the demand for those loans. It has no direct or indirect connection to Hezbollah’s finances. It is an independent social organization.

An attack on Al-Qard Al-Hassan is, in effect, an attack on hundreds of thousands of poor and low-income people. It would make them even poorer despite the institution’s social role.

The people have the right to take to the streets, to oppose such policies, and to resist what is viewed as an American-“Israeli” project by every means available to them.

Now we hear plans targeting Al-Qard Al-Hassan. More than that, some speak about ending Al-Qard Al-Hassan, then targeting schools, then hospitals. What are you doing?

Whose demand is this? The state’s responsibility should be to build hospitals, schools, and social support programs, including access to affordable loans, in order to help people. If you are not doing these things yourselves, how can you prevent others from doing them?

Be careful. This is viewed as an American-“Israeli” project, and we will confront it as such.

Seventh: What is taking place is not a conflict between equal sides; it is an aggression. This is not a war fought on behalf of others—it is, in our view, a struggle for our very existence.

To the officials: together, we can achieve what seems impossible. You have before you a Resistance that has humbled the “Israeli” army, and the world is increasingly beginning to see “Israel” as a burden. Make use of this reality to secure Lebanon’s liberation and sovereignty. Be patient and do not rush.

To our honorable and dignified people, and to all supporters of the resistance from every sect and region: you have become a model of steadfastness and sacrifice. God willing, you will prevail. Great reward awaits those who sheltered and assisted the displaced.

As God Almighty says:

“And those who later believed, migrated, and struggled alongside you, they are also with you. But only blood relatives are now entitled to inherit from one another, as ordained by Allah. Surely Allah has [full] knowledge of everything.” [Al-Anfal, 78]

To the brave resistance fighters: through your struggle, courage, and immense sacrifices, you have frustrated the plans of your enemies and kept them constantly off balance. You are the shining light of liberation and the defense of what you believe to be right. You are shaping Lebanon’s future and that of the region. You are dismantling the myth of “Israeli” military invincibility and helping secure a dignified life for this generation and those to come.

You will surely be victorious, for as God says: “If Allah helps you, none can defeat you.” [Ali Imran, 160]

We express our deepest pride in and respect for our martyrs among the resistance fighters and their families, as well as all civilians affected across the various fronts of confrontation. At their head stands the Sayyed of the nation’s martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, along with Sayyed Hashem and all the martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners.

On this occasion, we also commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad al-Baqir, which falls on the 7th of Dhu al-Hijjah in the year 114 AH. The martyrs walk a common path.

I would also like to pay special tribute to the personnel of the Islamic Health Society’s Civil Defense units, the Al-Risala Scouts Association, and the Lebanese Civil Defense, who rendered remarkable service in the field through rescue and emergency response efforts.

If “Israel” pursues civil defense workers, targets hospitals, and kills children in their homes, what are we expected to do in response? Simply stand by and watch? I also wish to acknowledge journalists and all those who have contributed in various ways during the confrontation.

There is also a duty upon us today to remember the martyr commander Hajj Hassan Mustafa Nasser, known as Abu Mustafa al-Ashqar. As we recently marked the fortieth day since his martyrdom, it is important to recognize his special place. He carried the responsibilities of logistical support with distinction, demonstrated military competence, administrative skill, courage in the field, and exemplary character.

May God have mercy on him and on all the martyrs. To their souls, we dedicate the reward of the blessed Surat Al-Fatiha, along with prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

Third: Palestine.

Palestine will remain the compass. We will continue to support it and stand by its people.

Gaza is currently enduring immense suffering. Where is the peace in Gaza? There is no peace; there is only daily killing. Where are the Arab states? Where are the Muslims? Where are the countries that claim to support the Palestinian cause? The talk of peace in Gaza has proven false.

We offer our condolences over the death of the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Izz al-Din al-Haddad.

Consider even the Freedom Flotilla: a civilian initiative carrying limited amounts of food and medicine, yet “Israel” prevents it from reaching Gaza. Where is the international community? This reality should make clear that what is being done by “Israel”, and what much of the world is allowing to happen, cannot endure forever. Despite the tremendous sacrifices being made, Palestine will remain the central cause, and we will continue to stand with it.

Fourth: The war against Iran.

What has Iran done to warrant being targeted by the United States and “Israel”? The aggression is clear for the world to see.

Iran, under the leadership of Imam Khamenei, then the Leader Sayyed Mujtaba Khamenei, and supported by its people, armed forces, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has been able, in this view, to withstand immense pressure and confront what it regards as injustice imposed by the United States and “Israel”.

The entire world watches as Iran faces what is described as a major global power backed by numerous countries through military bases, resources, intelligence support, and political solidarity. Yet Iran has remained standing.

God willing, Iran will emerge from this period with its head held high. It is expected to become an exceptional power with significant international standing and a point of reference for what its supporters describe as the free world. Congratulations to Iran for what is seen as its role, resilience, strength, and influence.

God willing, an agreement will ultimately be reached. There are signs that such an agreement may be nearing completion, and we hope that its effects will extend to us as well through a comprehensive cessation of hostilities.

Iran today stands at the height of its strength and influence.

I will conclude with a word about Bahrain.

What is the King of Bahrain doing? What are the authorities in Bahrain doing? Forty-one religious scholars and public opinion leaders have been imprisoned simply because they hold particular cultural, intellectual, or political views and opinions. Is this reasonable?

This is a serious matter. What is happening in Bahrain is another sign of the failure of a government and authority that engages in oppression. This is not something new; rather, it is part of a long-standing pattern. For many years, people have been subjected to injustice, and many remain imprisoned.

Bahrain should return to the right path and release those who have been detained, because injustice cannot endure indefinitely and cannot provide lasting stability.

We will continue to carry the banner of truth, liberation, and dignity until it is handed over to Imam Mahdi [may God hasten his reappearance].

Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.