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Iran: There will Be No Retreat
By Staff, Agencies
The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr confirmed that the Islamic Republic “will not retreat” amid reports of potential agreement between Tehran and Washington.
In a message to the Iranian people on Monday, Zolghadr emphasized that there will be no surrender or retreat, saying, “This was demonstrated by the military field, the diplomatic field, and the people who are present on the streets with their powerful resistance and pinned the enemy to the ground.”
Zolghadr stressed the importance of unity among the nation to thwart the enemies’ plots.
“Now more than ever, the country needs unity and cohesion so that the Americans and Zionists will also be disappointed in this regard,” he said.
Noting that unity and cohesion are “another field in the battle,” the top security official stated that “a common effort to prevent any speech and action that disrupts unity will lead dear Iran to final victory, God willing.”
His remarks come as indirect talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, continue based on the Islamic Republic's 14-point proposal to reach a memorandum to end the war.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters on Monday that the indirect talks with the United States are centered on ending aggression on all fronts and that the nuclear issue or the management of the Strait of Hormuz are not to be discussed.
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