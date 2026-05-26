Barbarism Continues: IOF Bombs 47+ Towns in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the continuous “Israeli” barbaric aggression on Lebanon, “Israeli” warplanes bombed 47 towns and villages across southern and eastern the country on Monday in what a Lebanese military source described as the most massive single-day attack since the April 16 ceasefire agreement.

The source, cited by RIA Novosti, said enemy aircraft hit 44 towns in the south and three in the east.

The attacks targeted towns across the Nabatieh, Tyre, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, Jezzine, Saida, and western Beqaa districts, with some towns bombed repeatedly throughout the day. Zawtar al-Sharqiyah was attacked up to ten times, Nabatieh City seven times, Mashghara in the western Bekaa six times, and al-Sultaniyah in the Bint Jbeil District five times.

The attacks were carried out through a combination of airstrikes, artillery shelling, and drone strikes on vehicles. Phosphorous shelling was reported near Tyre, targeting agricultural and forested areas in al-Mansouri, Qlayleh, and al-Hanniyyeh.

“Israeli” occupation forces also carried out a "fire belt" between Kafra, Haris, and Zebqine. Artillery shelling hit Kfar Tebnit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa intermittently, while drone strikes targeted vehicles on roads linking Kfar Rumman, Al-Jarmaq, and Khardali, as well as a motorcycle near a hotel on the Kfar Rumman- Al-Jarmaq highway.

An additional 25 towns closer to the border were subjected to intense artillery fire, while attack drones struck vehicles in 11 towns.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Monday that "Israel" has martyred 3,185 civilians and injured 9,633 others since March 2. Monday's attacks resulted in the martyrdom of at least three people in Arab Salim, among them two elderly, four were martyred, and three were injured in an attack on the Kfar Rumman cemetery, and one civilian was martyred on the Khardali road.

In Mashghara, where six attacks were recorded. Among those martyred were Sheikh Hussein Rizk, Samir Rizk, Hamza Rizk, and his two daughters.

The April 16 ceasefire has intensified the “Israeli” aggression against South Lebanon.

The intensification directly tracks with sustained Resistance operations, as “Israeli” occupation forces have been recording casualties from FPV drone strikes on an almost daily basis, with the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon conducting an average of 24 operations per day against IOF soldiers, vehicles, and positions.

“Israeli” “Yedioth Ahronoth” daily warned that Hezbollah's FPV drones have evolved from a tactical nuisance into a strategic threat, with the resistance conducting coordinated multi-drone strikes against concentrated IOF positions in successive waves.

Engineering vehicles have been withdrawn from the field, and contractors demolishing Lebanese homes have been restricted to nighttime operations only due to the drone threat.

Former head of the “Israeli” Foreign Affairs and Security Committee Ofer Shelah warned this week that the current military presence in southern Lebanon risks ending in failure identical to the 2000 withdrawal, describing it as "a recipe for disaster" and stating that Israeli soldiers "achieve no objective" there.