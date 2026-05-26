Shin Bet Chief Meets Mohammad Dahlan in Covert UAE Talks

By Staff, Agencies

The head of "Israel’s" internal security agency Shin Bet, David Zini, met former Fatah leader Mohammad Dahlan during a recent visit to the United Arab Emirates to discuss possible future political and security arrangements in the Gaza Strip, according to "Israeli" and regional sources.

"Israeli" public broadcaster Kan reported that the meeting took place in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, where Dahlan has lived for years following his exile from Palestine. Dahlan previously served as head of the Preventive Security Service in Gaza.

Shin Bet declined to comment on the details of the meeting, saying only that it does not discuss the schedules or movements of the agency’s chief.

The reported talks come amid growing international discussion over post-war governance in Gaza.

Media reports, including coverage by The Wall Street Journal, have indicated that officials from the United States, "Israel" and several Arab countries have floated Dahlan’s name as a potential figure for a future administrative role in the enclave.

Dahlan, however, has publicly rejected the prospect of assuming any security, executive or ministerial position. In recent media remarks, he instead called for the development of a realistic and implementable international plan leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The developments also coincide with intensified political activity in Abu Dhabi, where reports have pointed to previous meetings involving "Israeli" figures, including former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

Meanwhile, Mossad chief David Barnea has reportedly made several undisclosed visits to the UAE in recent months aimed at strengthening security coordination between the two.

Zini’s visit is viewed as part of broader efforts to deepen strategic and security ties between "Israel" and the UAE, while discussing regional arrangements amid ongoing tensions and developments across the region.

Post-war Gaza talks remain stalled despite a US-backed plan for a transitional administration, as “Israel” continues ceasefire violations and occupation expansion while demanding Hamas’ full disarmament and rejecting any role for the Palestinian Authority.