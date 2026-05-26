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China, Pakistan Push Ahead with CPEC 2.0, Stronger Ties
By Staff, Agencies
China and Pakistan agreed to deepen strategic ties, advance China-Pakistan Economic Corridor [CPEC 2.0], and expand cooperation across multiple sectors during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing.
The joint statement released on May 26 outlined wide-ranging China-Pakistan cooperation in infrastructure, technology, agriculture, AI, space, and other sectors.
The two sides agreed to promote the "high-quality development" of CPEC 2.0 and advance the upgraded version of the corridor under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Joint Cooperation Committee [JCC].
Meanwhile, both sides also agreed to advance key CPEC projects, strengthen regional connectivity through Gwadar Port and the Khunjerab Pass, and allow limited third-party participation under a jointly agreed framework.
In addition, they further agreed to deepen cooperation in industry, agriculture, mining, energy, AI, and the digital economy, while advancing trade, industrial parks, agricultural exports, and training programs for Pakistani workers and technicians.
Separately, China and Pakistan agreed to expand cooperation in space, AI, and technology, including training Pakistani astronauts for potential missions to China’s space station, while reaffirming support for a multipolar world order during Sharif’s visit, which secured $1.22 billion in investment deals.
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