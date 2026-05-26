Hezbollah: From Haddatha to Debl— How the Resistance Tracked and Struck the Command of “Israel’s” 401st Brigade

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Military Media of the Islamic Resistance released a detailed account describing an operation targeting Colonel Meir Biderman, commander of the “Israeli” army’s 401st Armored Brigade, near the southern Lebanese village of Debel on May 20, 2026. The statement recounts clashes around the village of Haddatha, the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces and a series of drone strikes carried out by the Islamic Resistance.

How the Islamic Resistance Targeted Colonel Meir Biderman, Commander of the “Israeli” Army’s 401st Armored Brigade, Near the Outskirts of the Southern Lebanese Village of Debel on May 20, 2026

After several attempts to advance into the village of Haddatha from multiple directions, the “Israeli” enemy failed to breach the Resistance’s defenses on the outskirts of the village, where it suffered heavy losses in both troops and vehicles.

On the evening of May 19, 2026, “Israel” launched a violent assault on Haddatha from two axes of advance, deploying a large number of military vehicles along with 34 soldiers from the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion.

Heavy clashes erupted on the outskirts of the village. By dawn, the advancing force had withdrawn, leaving behind two destroyed bulldozers and four tanks that were set ablaze after being targeted by drones and direct-fire projectiles.

As for the “Israeli” troops, 28 were seen withdrawing on foot, while six wounded troops were evacuated in a Nammera armored vehicle. Among the injured were Company Commander Captain M. and Operational Documentation Fighter First Sergeant Sh., both of whom sustained moderate to severe injuries.

This advance was being directly overseen by the commander of the 401st Brigade, who was monitoring both the advance of the forces and their eventual withdrawal from the brigade’s forward command position in the village of Rshaf.

At 5:00 a.m., following the complete withdrawal of the force, Brigadier Commander Meir Biderman returned to the brigade’s newly established operations headquarters on the outskirts of the village of Debel. All of this took place under the eyes and surveillance of the Resistance.

At 7:50 a.m., the first wave of Ababil offensive drones reached the headquarters and carried out an aerial reconnaissance sweep, circling the site. After detecting the positioning of “Israeli” officers behind camouflage on the top floor, the officers fled inside the building. The drone pursued them into the headquarters, striking them directly along with the operations room.

As a result of the strike, Brigade Commander Meir Biderman sustained a head injury along with two other officers.

At 8:10 a.m., a medical evacuation team transferred the wounded by Humvee to a helicopter landing zone. The vehicle arrived at the landing site at 8:23 a.m., where a helicopter evacuated two of the injured, while the third casualty was transported by ambulance.

At 8:45 a.m., the evacuation team returned to the headquarters on the outskirts of Debel, where another drone was waiting and struck the site once again. A separate strike targeted an ammunition truck, triggering explosions and a fire near the headquarters.

At 9:00 a.m., while the force was preparing to leave the building, another Ababil drone targeted a Nammera armored vehicle at the entrance to the headquarters.