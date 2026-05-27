’Iran Tax’ To Hit Americans for Years as Fuel Prices Surge

By Staff, Agencies

Economists warn that the United States war on Iran has triggered a costly new “Iran tax” on American households, with soaring fuel prices expected to strain consumers for months or even years.

Nearly three months into the US aggression against Iran, Tehran’s move to secure the Strait of Hormuz has driven fuel prices sharply higher, increasing economic pressure on American consumers.

Newsweek reported that US gas prices have surged from under $3 to $4.49 per gallon since the escalation, while diesel prices jumped over 50%, driving up transportation and consumer costs.

Researchers at Brown University estimate US consumers have already absorbed nearly $48 billion in added fuel costs since the war began, with households facing hundreds of dollars in extra monthly expenses.

Rising inflation has also outpaced wage growth for the first time since 2023, with consumer inflation expectations climbing to 4.8% amid forecasts of higher prices across multiple goods.

Prominent US economists have been blunt about the long-term consequences. University of Michigan professor Justin Wolfers warned that Americans may face this “Iran tax” for “months and probably years.”

Economists warn that oil markets will continue pricing in geopolitical risk even if the war ends soon, while disruptions to plastics, petrochemicals, and fertilizer supplies could take up to a year to normalize.

Despite soaring costs, the Trump administration continues to insist prices will soon fall, with Donald Trump and adviser Kevin Hassett predicting quick relief that economists say is increasingly detached from reality.

For the Iranian nation, this episode only reaffirms the resistance against hegemony. Despite illegal sanctions and military provocations, Iran continues to defend its territorial integrity and sovereign rights.

The so-called “Iran tax” is not imposed by Tehran but is the direct, self-inflicted consequence of Washington’s destabilizing policies in the Persian Gulf region.

As Americans face rising living costs, the economic fallout of Washington’s confrontation with Iran continues to deepen, highlighting the long-term price of war and escalation.