“Israeli” MoH: 24 New Casualties on Lebanon Front

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" Health Ministry reported 24 new injuries on the Lebanese front amid ongoing fighting and Resistance operations in southern Lebanon.

According to the ministry, the total number of injuries recorded since the start of the war on Iran has risen to 8,889.

The ministry reported 988 casualties on the Lebanese front since the April 8 ceasefire with Iran, including 573 injuries admitted to "Israeli" hospitals since the Lebanon ceasefire took effect on April 17.

The figures continue to rise amid ongoing operations carried out by Hezbollah against "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in southern Lebanon, in response to repeated "Israeli" attacks, occupation, and continued violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, the "Israeli" Amit Institute for Information and Intelligence revealed that Hezbollah had begun implementing what it described as a “new operational strategy” focused on targeting IOF commanders operating in southern Lebanon and along the northern border.

The report reflects growing "Israeli" concern over the effectiveness and evolving nature of Hezbollah’s battlefield tactics as the confrontation on the Lebanese front intensifies.

Since dawn on Tuesday, Resistance fighters have been engaged in intense and sustained confrontations on the outskirts of the town, repelling repeated attempts by IOF to advance.

According to field reports, the confrontations began following heavy "Israeli" preparatory fire, including intensive airstrikes and artillery shelling across the area.

As the troops tried to advance, Resistance fighters confronted them with coordinated rocket fire, artillery shells, and drone operations, in addition to engaging them in close-quarters combat.

The confrontations inflicted heavy losses on "Israeli" personnel and equipment, as Resistance units maintained defensive positions and continued confrontations throughout the night.