Gaza: IOF Records 3,005 Ceasefire Violations

By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza Government Media Office said the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] has carried out 3,005 ceasefire violations since the agreement took effect 227 days ago.

According to the office, the violations included direct bombardment of civilians, repeated gunfire attacks, incursions into residential areas, and the destruction of entire housing blocks across the Gaza Strip.

The office stated that the repeated "Israeli" violations resulted in the martyrdom of 910 Palestinians and the injury of 2,747 others with varying degrees of wounds.

It further reported that IOF abducted and detained 82 Palestinians during the ceasefire period.

The statement stressed that the continued attacks reflect a systematic escalation despite the existence of a formal agreement.

On the humanitarian level, the Government Media Office revealed a sharp decline in aid deliveries entering Gaza.

According to the figures released, only 49,973 aid trucks entered the Strip out of the 135,600 trucks that were scheduled to arrive under the agreement — a compliance rate of just 36%.

The office also noted that only 5,636 travelers were allowed to leave Gaza out of 17,000 approved cases, representing a compliance rate of 34%.

Officials denounced the occupation for maintaining a policy of obstructing humanitarian movement and restricting travel despite mounting humanitarian suffering inside the strip.