Pentagon: US Casualties in Iran War Climb to 14

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon said the number of US troops killed in the war against Iran has risen to 14, up from 13 previously confirmed, according to War Department data reviewed by Sputnik.

According to updated figures released through the Pentagon’s Defense Casualty Analysis System, one additional death was recorded Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14.

The Pentagon did not disclose details regarding the timing or circumstances surrounding the latest death. However, the data classified the incident as occurring “outside combat operations.”

The dead soldier was reportedly serving in the US ground forces and died in May 2026.

The Intercept reported in April that nearly 750 US troops have been killed or wounded in the Middle East since October 2023, while US Central Command [CENTCOM] had not released a comprehensive updated casualty total.

A defense official, speaking anonymously to The Intercept, described it as a “casualty cover-up,” saying CENTCOM has released outdated, incomplete figures and avoided clarifying total losses, with casualties remaining a sensitive issue for the administration.

“This is, quite obviously, a subject that [War Secretary Pete] Hegseth and the White House want to keep under major wraps,” he told The Intercept.

The announcement came amid ongoing diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington aimed at de-escalating tensions and ending the war.

Meanwhile, sources said efforts are underway to finalize a framework agreement through Pakistani mediation, amid growing regional and international pressure to prevent further escalation.