West Bank: Palestinian Teens Martyred Weekly in “Israeli” Violence

By Staff, Agencies

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund [UNICEF] figures show a sharp rise in Palestinian child fatalities in the occupied West Bank, with ongoing "Israeli" occupation aggression linked to the surge, according to recent data.

In this context, UNICEF reported that since the launch of a major "Israeli" aggression in the northern occupied West Bank in January 2025, one Palestinian child has been martyred every week on average.

Furthermore, the agency documented the martyrdom of 70 Palestinian teenagers, most between the ages of 15 and 16. The figures mark a significant escalation compared with 2021, when the average stood at one Palestinian minor martyred every three weeks.

The latest death toll included 16-year-old Youssef Kaabnah, martyred on May 13, and 15-year-old Fahd Oweis, martyred two days later by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF].

On April 23, meanwhile, 15-year-old Youssef Shtayyeh was shot and martyred by IOF near his home in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, as he and other youths stood on a side street near a passing military convoy.

According to witnesses cited by AFP, soldiers exited a jeep and opened fire on the group, critically wounding the teenager, who was rushed to hospital but later martyred despite emergency surgery. Surgeon Bahaa Fattouh told AFP he had a gunshot wound “entry in the back, exit through the chest.”

Subsequently, doctors managed to briefly revive the teenager before his heart stopped again during surgery.

In parallel, medical workers in the occupied West Bank say the nature of injuries sustained by Palestinians has become increasingly severe since the beginning of the “Israeli” war on Gaza in October 2023.

As one surgeon explained, “Earlier, we used to treat minor injuries — legs, arms, rubber bullets,” adding that after the Palestinian Resistance’s October 7 operation, only lethal wounds are being observed, particularly chest and head injuries.

He further described the injuries arriving at hospitals as wounds “designed to kill,” adding that many injured lose their lives during surgery.

Separately, "Israeli" media reported that IOF General Avi Bluth acknowledged that IOF had claimed 42 Palestinians during 2025 alone under allegations of stone throwing.

At the same time, families of martyrs and Palestinian residents have condemned the use of lethal force against teenagers accused of low-level confrontations with heavily armed occupation forces.

Standing near the site where his son was martyred, Youssef’s father, Sameh Shtayyeh, questioned the justification for the shooting.

“Whether he threw stones or not -- what does it matter? Where is the danger to an army patrol?” he said.

Meanwhile, the occupied West Bank has witnessed intensified IOF incursions since the outbreak of the war on Gaza, particularly in northern cities including Nablus, Jenin, and Tulkarm.

In addition, "Israeli" raids, arrests, targeted killings, and the destruction of infrastructure have sharply escalated alongside growing settler violence against Palestinians.

Human rights organizations and UN agencies have repeatedly warned of rising child martyrs and the increasing use of live ammunition against Palestinian civilians, particularly minors.