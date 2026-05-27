Eastern Pacific: US Strike Kills 1, Injures 2 on Vessel

By Staff, Agencies

United States Southern Command said Wednesday that US forces struck a vessel in the eastern Pacific on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring two others aboard.

In a post on X, SOUTHCOM said the US Coast Guard was immediately notified after the aggression in order to activate search and rescue operations for the survivors.

Meanwhile, the US military claimed the vessel had been operating on behalf of what it described as “designated terrorist organizations” and was travelling along routes allegedly known for drug trafficking activities. However, these attacks have been panned as a form of extrajudicial killings.

The operation came amid an ongoing escalation in US military activity in the region, with American military officials announcing similar strikes in recent months that have left numerous people dead during operations carried out under the pretext of combating smuggling networks.

According to available figures, the campaign has killed at least 188 people, without any arrests, trials, or due process.

At the same time, the Department of War has declined to disclose key details about the strikes, including the identities of those killed or any evidence substantiating claims of involvement in drug trafficking.

Ultimately, the boat strikes are part of a wider pattern of US military aggression in the Western Hemisphere under the Trump administration.

Between August 2025 and March 2026, the US spent at least $4.7 billion on military aggressions in Venezuela and attacks on civilian boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, according to the Costs of War analysis.