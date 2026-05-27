Iran Slams US Over ‘Gross Ceasefire Violation’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has condemned the United States for violating the ceasefire after fighter jets struck targets in southern Hormozgan province, calling the attacks a “gross violation” of the agreement.

On Monday, US Central Command said American forces had carried out “self-defense strikes” on missile sites and naval vessels which Washington alleges were attempting to mine the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iranian media, several Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] naval speedboats were targeted, and at least three sailors were killed in what was the largest military clash with the US since the May 7 strikes in southern Iran.

Sayyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRG Aerospace Force, said the attack constituted a breach of the fragile truce reached on April 8.

“The ceasefire violation during the negotiations was once again committed by the treacherous enemy,” Mousavi wrote on X on Tuesday.

“The IRG Aerospace Force is ready to deliver a decisive and rapid response and carry out the orders of the respected commander-in-chief,” he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning the “gross violation” of the ceasefire and saying that Iran would hold the US “responsible for all the consequences resulting from these aggressive and unjustified actions.”

The strikes came after US officials hinted that the two sides were close to a breakthrough in negotiations, which had stalled over disagreements regarding Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, and the future status of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, returned from talks with Qatari mediators in Doha on Tuesday.

Tehran had earlier said the US must regain the trust of the Iranian people after Washington and "Israel" launched attacks on Iran on February 28 during Omani-mediated talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that finalizing an agreement could take “a few more days.”

The outcome of the talks, however, remains unclear, as US President Donald Trump reiterated on Monday his demand that Iran relinquish its enriched uranium stockpile – a condition Tehran has previously rejected.