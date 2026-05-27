Joe Biden Files Lawsuit Against US Government

By Staff, Agencies

Former United States President Joe Biden has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice [DoJ] to block the release of interviews with his ghostwriter that were used in a special counsel probe into alleged mishandling of classified documents.

According to the Daily Intelligencer, the records include 70 hours of audio recordings and transcripts of conversations between Biden and ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer, recorded while Zwonitzer was working on Biden’s 2017 memoir.

The recordings were obtained by special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed to investigate whether Biden had unlawfully retained classified documents at his home after serving as vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

In May, the Heritage Foundation filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking the files, while Biden’s lawyers argue their release would violate his privacy, saying even former vice presidents are entitled to privacy in personal conversations at home.

In his 2024 report, special counsel Robert Hur said Biden “willfully retained and disclosed” classified documents, including Afghanistan-related materials, but did not recommend charges, noting Biden’s “significantly limited” memory and suggesting he could appear in court as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Concerns about Biden’s declining health played a major role in the 2024 presidential campaign. He withdrew from the race following a disastrous televised debate with Donald Trump, who ultimately defeated Biden’s Democratic replacement, former Vice President Kamala Harris.