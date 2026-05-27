’Israel’ Claims Killing of Hamas Military Chief in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" authorities have claimed that Mohammed Odeh, recently appointed commander of Hamas’ military wing, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza.

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continue to carry out attacks on specific targets in Gaza despite a US-brokered ceasefire being in place in the Palestinian enclave since October 2025.

The announcement of Odeh’s assassination comes 11 days after the claiming of his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad.

The office of "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Wednesday that Odeh was responsible for the murder, abduction, and wounding of many settlers and IOF troops.

According to the statement, the martyred Hamas commander was in charge of its intelligence staff during its operation on October 7, 2023, which resulted in around 1,200 "Israelis" being killed and 250 others taken captives. Since then, 85 captives have died, with the rest being returned to “Israel”.

The IOF’s aggression in Gaza, launched in response to the Hamas operation, has resulted in over 72,000 martyrs and more than 172,000 injuries, according to Palestinian health authorities, including around 900 during the ceasefire.

However, Hamas hasn’t yet confirmed the martyrdom of its military chief, but Palestinian media reported that he was martyred together with his wife and sons.

Gaza’s civil defense agency said at least seven people were martyred in "Israeli" strikes on Tuesday, including five in a single attack near the Maghazi refugee camp in the central part of the enclave.

"Israel’s" Channel 12 reported last month that, according to an assessment by the IOF, Hamas was able to “significantly” rebuild itself during the ceasefire.

According to a document seen by the broadcaster, Hamas largely regained its military capabilities and recruited more operatives, while also taking charge of the destitution of goods arriving in the enclave.