IRG Warns of Retaliation After US Strike on Bandar Abbas, Cites Role of “Israeli” Entity

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has warned enemies that any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic will be met with a firm response.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IRG delivered a “stern warning” following US strikes targeting the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

The statement said American forces launched aerial projectiles at a location on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport, prompting the IRG to carry out retaliatory strikes against the US air base from which the attack had originated in the early hours of Thursday.

“This response is a serious warning to the enemy that they should know the act of aggression will not go unanswered,” the IRG stressed.

The elite force further warned that any repetition of hostile actions would trigger a “more decisive” response, adding that responsibility for the consequences rests entirely with the aggressors.

The statement came after the IRG Navy forced an American tanker to retreat after it attempted to illegally cross the Strait of Hormuz with its tracking system switched off, in violation of Iran’s restrictions.

“Following a swift and decisive response by the IRG Navy, including warning fire directed towards the vessel, the tanker was forced to stop and retreat,” Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran closed the strategic waterway to enemies and their allies following the latest round of unprovoked aggression by the United States and the “Israeli” entity against the Islamic Republic on February 28.

Tehran later intensified controls after US President Donald Trump announced what Iranian officials described as an illegal blockade of Iranian ships and ports, despite a ceasefire declaration previously announced by Washington itself.

The IRG Navy has vowed to implement Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s “historic” directive concerning the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Armed Forces announced early Thursday that the country had activated its air defense systems in response to what it described as “hostile missile and drone threats.”

Kuwaiti authorities did not specify the source of the attacks but stated that any explosions heard were the result of interception operations carried out by the country’s air defense systems.