Hezbollah Unveils Haddatha Operation: You’ll Have No Tanks Left

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah published on Wednesday footage documenting some of the heroic counter-offensives carried out by its fighters during the period between May 19 and 20.

Field footage shows intense confrontations with "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] and military vehicles during their fourth attempt to advance toward the town of Haddatha in the central sector of southern Lebanon.

The video showed that after three failed "Israeli" advance attempts toward the town of Haddatha, supported by heavy fire cover and extensive aerial surveillance, the IOF returned on the eve of May 20 in a renewed attempt to enter and assert control over the area.

It revealed that this move led to close-quarter battles aimed at repelling the advance, according to footage released by the Military Media.

The footage highlighted precise surveillance and comprehensive intelligence operations by the Resistance tracking the movement of enemy vehicles and bulldozers on the outskirts of the town and its surrounding areas.

It showed fighters operating from command rooms and field positions, preparing military equipment, including heavy and medium machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, while maintaining full readiness, high morale, and confidence.

The Military Media footage documented a spontaneous conversation between Resistance fighters during preparations for the operation. It showed the advance of occupation vehicles and army forces at 8:45 pm [al-Quds time] under heavy air cover from warplanes carrying out intense strikes in support of the advancing units.

According to the footage, Resistance fighters were positioned along the Haddatha–Rsheif road, where they detonated improvised explosive devices [IEDs] against the advancing force. Fierce confrontations then erupted at point-blank range.

The video captured direct exchanges between Resistance fighters and "Israeli" troops with sounds of gunfire and aerial bombardment resonating clearly.

A field Hezbollah commander was heard saying, “The vision is not clear, and this is what is available. If you support God, He will support you and keep your feet firm,” while confirming the successful detonation of explosive devices against the advancing "Israeli" force.

The footage showed high-quality footage highlighting the courage of the Resistance fighters, as they advanced toward an "Israeli" bulldozer that took part in the attempted incursion, delivering direct field messages from in front of it.

In daytime documentation of the ambush and ensuing confrontations, the Military Media released footage showing a heavily damaged "Israeli" D9 military bulldozer from the engineering corps, reportedly destroyed and burned out on the battlefield after its crew was killed or wounded.

It also showed an "Israeli" armored personnel carrier engulfed in flames and emitting thick plumes of smoke after being directly targeted.

One of the Resistance fighters appeared, standing confidently and boldly beside the wreckage of the destroyed Israeli bulldozer and its iron chains, saying in a language of defiance and victory: “Look what we’ve done to it… these weak 'Israelis'… they can’t advance anymore… It is beneath our feet… You won’t have any tanks left or bulldozers … we’re continuing the statement of His Eminence, the martyred Sayyed [martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah]."

"You shall indeed return home with your heads held high, God willing, the entire land will be liberated."

The video concluded with a text that read: "A new defeat for the enemy at the gates of Haddatha. Despite all the fire and intelligence efforts and the four attempts to occupy it, Haddatha has become a new landmark for humiliating the enemy and another village from the proud South that taught the people of the world a lesson in sacrifice, pride, and the rejection of injustice, no matter how costly the price."