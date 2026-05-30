Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah extended its deepest condolences and congratulations to Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Palestinian people following the martyrdom of commander Mohammad Odeh, who was martyred alongside members of his family in a treacherous “Israeli” crime amid the ongoing assault on Gaza.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

Hezbollah extends its sincerest condolences and congratulations to the leadership of Hamas, the martyr Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades and the steadfast Palestinian people over the martyrdom of the mujahid commander Mohammad Odeh “Abu Amro,” who ascended alongside members of his family in a treacherous Zionist crime that adds to the long record of massacres, brutality and genocide committed by this criminal entity.

We condemn the continued killing of civilians, children and women in Gaza and Lebanon, carried out in blatant disregard for international laws, agreements, and humanitarian conventions, before the eyes of a silent and complicit world.

The martyred commander now joins the ranks of those who helped ignite and build the resistance in Palestine through their sacrifices, patience, sincerity and blood. They raised generations of fighters and leaders prepared to give everything for their dignity, their holy sites and the liberation of their land.

We affirm that all attempts by the Zionist enemy to weaken the resistance through the assassination of its leaders and fighters will fail, and that the banner of resistance will remain raised as long as occupation, aggression and injustice continue.

As Hezbollah, we renew our full solidarity with the Palestinian people and their brave resistance. We stress that Gaza, which has sacrificed tens of thousands of martyrs for its dignity and honor, will neither be defeated nor surrender. The martyrdom of commanders will not weaken the resolve of the resistance fighters, but will only strengthen their determination, steadfastness and commitment to the path of resistance.