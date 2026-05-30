Lebanon Martyrdom Toll Hits 56 in One Day

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that 56 people were martyred and 103 others wounded in "Israeli" attacks across the country over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that the death toll since March 2 has risen to 3,269, with 9,840 injured as attacks continue across the country.

"Israeli" warplanes carried out a series of intense airstrikes on Wednesday, striking multiple locations across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region, as the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] issued a displacement threat for the entirety of South Lebanon.

Two people were martyred in an initial toll after "Israeli" occupation warplanes targeted a residential apartment in the Qiyaa area of Sidon in southern Lebanon, according to reports.

These displacement threats constitute a violation of international law, particularly international humanitarian law, which prohibits the mass forcible transfer of civilians and collective punishment during wars.

Since this morning, "Israeli" artillery has shelled several towns in the Nabatieh district, including Shoukine, Maifadoun, Yohmor al-Shaqif, and Kfartebnit, as per reports. Artillery fire also targeted the town of al-Hinniyeh in the Tyre district.

Additionally, "Israeli" occupation warplanes launched airstrikes on the towns of Srifa, Barish, Toura, Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, and Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, all located in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Wednesday, "Israeli" forces carried out artillery strikes on the towns of al-Mansouri in the Tyre district and Kfarrouman in the Nabatieh district.

The attacks mark the latest violations of the ceasefire agreement brokered with Lebanon, which took effect on April 17. "Israel" continues to assault civilian towns and villages, contravening the terms of the truce.