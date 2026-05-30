’Israeli’ Soldier Killed, Troops Wounded Near Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" military spokesperson announced on Thursday that a Givati Brigade soldier was killed in northern occupied Palestine, while two reservists were seriously wounded in the same incident and transferred to hospital for treatment.

According to details released by the military, the incident took place on Wednesday at around 14:45, when two explosive drones detonated in a military area near the settlement of "Shomera" along the occupied Palestinian border area with Lebanon, resulting in fatalities and injuries among "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF].

"Israeli" media reports indicated that sirens sounded in the Western al-Jalil region after several explosive drones were detected. The drones reportedly exploded inside a military zone and in the vicinity of the "Shomera" settlement.

In a related development, "Israeli" media reported that the Health Ministry in the "Israeli" occupation entity recorded 13 new injuries on Wednesday, bringing the total number of injuries since the start of "Israel's" war on Iran and Lebanon to 8,902 as of Sunday.

The ministry also stated that injuries linked specifically to the Lebanon front since the ceasefire with Iran on April 8 have reached 1,001 cases.

"Israeli" media reported Sunday that two IOF soldiers were killed as a result of an FPV launched by Hezbollah.

A few days earlier, the "Israeli" military also acknowledged the death of a major in battles in southern Lebanon. The officer had served as a company commander in the special Maglan unit.

"Israeli" media reported that Hezbollah launched more than 30 explosive drones toward IOF and northern settlements, in a day it stated as "the most difficult since the ceasefire."

In the same context, "Israel’s" Channel 12 said that IOF have begun describing their presence inside southern Lebanon as being like "sitting ducks", referring to their growing exposure to drone strikes and the losses and casualties these strikes are causing among the IOF.

The Kan broadcaster also reported that Hezbollah’s drone operations are significantly affecting "Israeli" military planning, forcing the cancellation or delay of offensive missions due to security concerns.