Resistance Factions Mourn Assassination of Qassam Brigades Cmdr., Vow Stronger Resolve Against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Resistance factions have extended their condolences to Hamas over the assassination of the commander-in-chief of the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades in an “Israeli” airstrike on the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that targeted killings will only strengthen the determination and steadfastness of resistance fighters.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, in a statement released Wednesday evening, said the assassination of Mohammed Odeh represents a blatant violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and demonstrates complete disregard for commitments made by mediator states.

The movement added that the continued targeting of residential neighborhoods, along with the assassination of resistance fighters and commanders, stands in direct contradiction to humanitarian principles, stressing that such crimes are being committed under full American support and sponsorship.

“The blood of our martyrs will further consolidate the Palestinian nation’s resolve not to relinquish its legitimate rights. The blood of our leaders and fighters serves as the driving force for the resistance front, and will further strengthen our fighters’ determination to confront the enemy, which understands nothing but the language of force,” the statement said.

For its part, Hezbollah resistance movement offered its deep condolences to Hamas, its military wing the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, and the Palestinian people over the martyrdom of Odeh and members of his family in what it described as a treacherous “Israeli” crime.

“This is added to the black record filled with massacres, genocide, and brutality committed by this criminal entity, which continues to kill civilians, children and women in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, disregarding all international and humanitarian agreements, charters and laws, under the sight and hearing of a silent and complicit world,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Hezbollah stressed that the martyred Qassam Brigades commander joined fellow resistance leaders on the path of martyrdom — figures who ignited the flame of resistance in Palestine and, through sacrifice, patience, sincerity, and blood, raised generations of fighters prepared to make the ultimate sacrifices for their dignity, sanctities and liberation of their land.

The Lebanese resistance movement further stressed that every attempt by the Zionist enemy to weaken the resistance through assassinations of commanders and fighters would fail, affirming that the banner of resistance will remain raised as long as occupation, aggression and injustice continue.

Hezbollah also renewed its full solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance, affirming that Gaza, which has sacrificed tens of thousands of martyrs for its honor and dignity, “will not be defeated and will not surrender.”

Hamas officially confirmed on Wednesday that Mohammed Odeh, recently appointed commander-in-chief of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an “Israeli” airstrike on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Hamas mourned Odeh, saying he had participated in the movement’s military activities for more than three decades and was considered among the early founders of its armed resistance operations.

According to Hamas, Odeh played a major role in planning, preparation, and military development throughout various stages of retaliatory operations against the occupying Tel Aviv regime.