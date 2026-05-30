Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran: Frozen Assets must be Released Unconditionally

Iran: Frozen Assets must be Released Unconditionally
folder_openIran access_time 3 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Ali Bagheri has emphasized that the country’s frozen assets must be released unconditionally.

“We are seeking the release of all Iranian assets frozen by the United States, and this is the legal right of the Iranian nation,” Baqeri said in an interview with Russia’s RIANOVOSTI news agency.

“Iran’s assets must be returned to Iran in full and unconditionally,” he emphasized.

His remarks come as the exchange of messages between Iran and the US continues over a possible memorandum of understanding continues but disagreements remain over some clauses and phrases in the text.

Following a visit by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the accompanying delegation to Qatar for discussions on the MoU and an end to the US-“Israeli” aggression, there has been progress on the issue of the release of $12 billion of Iran’s frozen assets. However, some details of this issue are not yet final.

There have been no direct negotiations between Iran and the US since the Islamabad talks, and the process of exchanging messages and drafting a possible memorandum of understanding has been pursued through a mediator.

Israel Iran strait of hormuz war on iran UnitedStates MohammadBaqerQalibaf

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran: Frozen Assets must be Released Unconditionally

Iran: Frozen Assets must be Released Unconditionally

3 days ago
Iran War Pushes Gulf States to Rethink Strategy

Iran War Pushes Gulf States to Rethink Strategy

3 days ago
IRG Warns of Retaliation After US Strike on Bandar Abbas, Cites Role of “Israeli” Entity

IRG Warns of Retaliation After US Strike on Bandar Abbas, Cites Role of “Israeli” Entity

3 days ago
Iran Slams US Over ‘Gross Ceasefire Violation’

Iran Slams US Over ‘Gross Ceasefire Violation’

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 30-05-2026 Hour: 02:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot