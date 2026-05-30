Lebanon’s Constitution at 100: From Temporary Sectarianism to Permanent Paralysis

By Staff

One hundred years ago, Lebanon’s constitution was born out of hope and compromise. It promised equal citizenship for all, but also baked in a sectarian power-sharing system meant to stabilize the new republic. The idea was simple: this system would only be temporary, a bridge to help people develop a shared national identity. But the country’s leaders quickly found that dividing power along sectarian lines worked to their advantage, allowing them to maintain their grip on the state. Over time, that temporary bridge became the only road Lebanon could travel, and the system meant to unite its people hardened into permanent division.



This contradiction has shaped the lives of generations. Lebanese citizens often talk about being defined not by their abilities, but by their sect—whether they’re applying for jobs, seeking government help, or simply trying to speak up. The constitution’s promise of equality now feels distant to many. Loyalty to sect is rewarded over loyalty to country, and the dream of unity is constantly frustrated by leaders who thrive on division. For most Lebanese, daily life means navigating a system where every opportunity and disappointment is filtered through communal identity.

This gap between ideal and reality has fueled Lebanon’s chronic instability. Institutionalized sectarianism has slowly suffocated dreams of universal equality, turning a secular promise into a rigid system controlled by sectarian leaders. Over time, individual rights have faded behind religious identity. The exception—sectarian power-sharing—has become the rule, erasing hope for a truly united Lebanon.

Taif and the Freezing of Reform

The cost of this frozen system was paid in blood during Lebanon’s fifteen-year civil war, which ended with the Taif Agreement in 1989. The agreement, according to the Associated Press, called for gradually ending the sectarian system and building real stability. But even this promise was sidelined, as the United States and other Western powers preferred a Lebanon they could influence, and real reform was always just out of reach. The result: a country stuck in a system that serves the powerful, not the people.

A World That Evolves While Lebanon Stands Still

Other countries have faced their own struggles with identity and exclusion, but many have found ways to move forward. The United States, for example, was built on slavery and later segregation, yet constitutional reform and civil rights struggles dismantled the Jim Crow system and ultimately made the election of a Black president possible. Similarly, The Wall Street Journal noted that South Africa ended apartheid and elected Nelson Mandela. Lebanon, meanwhile, still anchors political life to communal identity, unable to break the cycle. The world moves forward, but Lebanon remains stuck.

Frozen in Sectarian Geography

Sect is still embedded in Lebanese identity cards. Government institutions are divided by sect, not by merit. In places like Hadath, local leaders have even blocked Christian homeowners from selling to Muslims, all in the name of “demographic balance.” Officials call these actions unconstitutional, but they persist—reminders that even the right to own a home can be shaped by sectarian fear, not equal citizenship.

The same logic distorts elections. Confessional quotas and gerrymandered districts mean some candidates win seats with only a few hundred votes, while others lose despite thousands of supporters. Here, identity outweighs the simple mathematics of democracy, and the constitution’s promise of equality is lost in the machinery of the state.

Sovereignty Without a Sovereign State

This erosion of domestic democratic legitimacy has fed into a deeper sense of sovereign decline, where some leaders are widely seen as taking their cues from foreign embassies and trying to reflect those positions in domestic decisions. Despite strong opposition from a significant portion of the population to any engagement with “Israel”, the current government entered into indirect negotiations with it, while also adopting a more confrontational stance toward the Resistance, which much of the public considers the only force defending the country and preserving its sovereignty.

A Constitution Suspended Between Text and Reality

One hundred years later, Lebanon’s constitution remains a promise caught between words and reality. The dream of equal citizenship is still held back by sectarian allocation, foreign influence, and leaders with little reason to change. In a world that moves—however imperfectly—toward equality, Lebanon risks remaining trapped in a “temporary” order that long ago became a permanent cage.