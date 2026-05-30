UN Blacklists ’Israel’ Over Sexual Violence Amid Evidence

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" media reported that the United Nations has added “Israel” to a blacklist of parties accused of sexual violence in conflict zones.

The designation reportedly also covers the "Israeli" Prison Service and other authorities, placing them under a UN monitoring mechanism that could lead to formal inclusion on the Secretary-General’s blacklist in 2026.

Entities listed under the framework remain under review for at least one year as part of the UN’s internal listing procedures.

Reports from Palestinian detainees, foreign activists, and rights groups have repeatedly emphasized the sexual abuse and violence faced in "Israeli" detention.

Last year, leaked footage from the notorious concentration camp, "Sde Teiman", showed "Israeli" soldiers gang raping a blindfolded Palestinian detainee. The "Israeli" leadership praised the soldiers' conduct instead of indicting them.

Former Palestinian detainees, as well as foreign activists detained in "Israel", have also disclosed the sexual assaults and degrading treatment they were subjected to during their detention.

Most recently, the Global Sumud Flotilla activists, who were illegally abducted and detained by the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF], revealed that they were sexually assaulted while in "Israeli" detention.

Alongside victim testimonies, "Israeli" soldiers themselves have boasted about sexually assaulting Palestinian women and children. In a recorded and published video, one "Israeli" soldier pointed at Gaza and admitted, “We have killed women and children,” and added, “And by the way, do not worry…we rape them too.”

Despite the mounting evidence, "Israeli" officials have claimed that the UN Secretary-General's move follows external pressure to include "Israel" on the list, particularly after the Palestinian Resistance, Hamas, was designated in 2025, although all claims of sexual misconduct by the Resistance have been effectively debunked.

In August 2025, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reportedly placed "Israel" “on notice” regarding possible inclusion in the framework, citing concerns over patterns of abuse.

Following the decision, "Israel" announced it was freezing relations with the UN Secretary-General’s office and cancelled a planned visit by UN Special Representative Pramila Patten.

According to the "Jerusalem Post", "Israeli" Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said the decision amounted to placing "Israel on the same blacklist as ISIS, and the most depraved terrorist organizations in the world," calling it a “moral disgrace” and a “collapse of credibility” at the UN.

Danon claimed "Israel" had fully cooperated with UN procedures and accused the organization of ignoring evidence and advancing politically motivated claims. UN experts previously launched investigations that found tangible proof of rampant sexual abuse by IOF.

In May, the New York Times exposed systematic sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners through detailed reporting by Nicholas Kristof, corroborated by witnesses, lawyers, human rights groups, and UN testimony.

Instead of addressing these crimes, "Israel" announced a defamation lawsuit against Kristof, reflecting a familiar pattern of denying abuse, attacking journalists, and shielding perpetrators, as noted by "B’Tselem’s" Yuli Novak.

Independent investigations confirm widespread torture, starvation, forced nudity, and sexual abuse in "Israeli" detention centers, with over 88 Palestinians lost their lives in custody since October 2023, highlighting "Israel’s" efforts to conceal its crimes from global scrutiny.