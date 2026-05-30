Gaza Children Among 10 Martyred in ’Israeli’ Attack

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" attack on a residential house in Gaza City on Wednesday night claimed lives of 10 people, including four children, according to reports from the Gaza Strip.

With the new massacre, the total death toll from the aggression on Gaza on Wednesday alone has risen to 21 people, including children, as per an updated medical report issued by hospitals across the strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that its crews were able to recover the bodies of the martyrs, in addition to providing first aid and transferring more than 20 injuries, following the airstrike that targeted a residential house on Omar al-Mukhtar Street.

"Israel", in its violations, not only targeted civilians but also intellectuals, including the Director of Student Affairs at Gaza University, Professor Ahmed Abu Halima, who was claimed alongside several members of his family, including his two children, in an attack on a residential apartment west of Gaza City.

The attacks cast a dark shadow over Gaza on the second day of Eid, turning what should have been a moment of celebration into one of grief and mourning, as families bid heartbreaking farewells to martyrs lost in the ongoing massacres.

In response, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas published a statement condemning the massacre as "another crime committed by the fascist occupation army" and a renewed violation of the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh.

"The escalation by the criminal Zionist occupation against civilians across the Gaza Strip indicates its attempt to return to the pace of ethnic cleansing," the statement read.

The Resistance movement added that the occupation is disregarding the efforts of the guarantor states, as well as all guarantees and commitments under the ceasefire agreement, stressing that the deal in Gaza now faces the risk of collapse amid the occupation’s continued crimes and relentless violations.

It further stressed that the US administration and the guarantor states of the ceasefire agreement must assume their responsibilities, declare a clear position condemning the occupation’s violations, and take serious and urgent steps to compel it to abide by the agreement.