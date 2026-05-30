’Israel’s’ War Minister Signals Mass Palestinian Exodus from Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist War minister has declared his intent to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza, pursuing large-scale displacement as part of "Israel’s" long-term strategy for the territory.

Yisrael Katz said the occupation entity would implement a plan for large numbers of Palestinians to leave Gaza “at the right time and in the right manner”, in a statement on Wednesday marking the targeted claiming of Mohammed Odeh, Hamas’s most recent military commander.

Pushing for mass departures violates Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan for Gaza, which "Israel" signed last year. The second point of the plan states: “Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.”

"Israel’s" entity has promoted the prospect of Gaza without Palestinians since Trump suggested early last year that hundreds of thousands of people should leave to “clean out” the strip for reconstruction.

Last year "Israel" set up a bureau for “voluntary emigration” and eased travel restrictions for Palestinians who wanted to make a one-way journey out of the strip.

The forced transfer of civilian populations is a war crime and a crime against humanity. "Israeli" officials, including Katz, use the term “voluntary migration” to describe their plans for large numbers of Palestinians to leave Gaza.

"Israel"-based human rights organisations and lawyers have warned that the conditions "Israel" has imposed on Gaza mean no departure can be considered voluntary and the policy constitutes planning for ethnic cleansing.

The Association for Civil Rights in "Israel" said last year: “Creating living conditions that do not allow for survival, freedom and dignity, and subjecting civilians to them until they say they want to leave is not a plan for ‘encouraging voluntary emigration’ but a plan for forced evacuation and expulsion.”

Katz said Hamas would be excluded from governing Gaza, adding that a “voluntary emigration plan” for Palestinians would also be implemented, with both measures to be carried out “at the right timing and in the right manner,” according to a social media post.

A spokesperson for Katz did not respond to questions about whether “Israel” was still committed to the terms of Trump’s ceasefire.

With elections due by the end of October, analysts say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies are appealing to voters amid a fragile regional de-escalation.

Mairav Zonszein of the International Crisis Group said the occupation entity may seek to project strength through military action, noting that even rhetoric around Gaza could have domestic political appeal rather than backlash.