By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, May 27, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

and as part of the Islamic Resistance fighters’ efforts to confront the “Israeli” army’s incursion toward the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, the fighters have been targeting enemy forces since 4:00 a.m., at the riverbed area in the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with barrages of rockets, artillery shells and heavy rockets. and as part of the Islamic Resistance fighters’ efforts to confront the “Israeli” army’s incursion toward the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, the fighters engaged enemy forces at 9:00 a.m., at point-blank range near the Cultural Complex in the village, using light and medium weapons. They forced the enemy to retreat, after which it carried out intensive fire-belt bombardments in the area. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 a.m., a Merkava tank at the Zattam orchard in the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}