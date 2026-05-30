Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah accused the “Israeli” enemy of spreading false claims and misleading narratives to justify its continued attacks on Lebanon, warning that recent allegations surrounding the Qaraoun Dam could be laying the groundwork for a new aggression targeting vital civilian infrastructure.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The “Israeli” enemy continues to rely on lies and disinformation to justify its ongoing attacks on Lebanon and its crimes against civilians, children, paramedic and journalists, in blatant violation of international laws and norms.

Today, the enemy has once again pushed what we consider false and absurd allegations in an attempt to justify its dangerous actions around the Qaraoun Dam, one of Lebanon’s most important strategic water facilities and a key source of water, irrigation and electricity for dozens of Lebanese regions. Any threat to this site directly impacts the security and daily lives of the Lebanese people.

The enemy’s claims that it cares about Lebanon’s infrastructure, water resources, agriculture, electricity sector, or economy will deceive no one. Its attempts to place responsibility for Lebanon’s crises on the resistance, despite the fact that those crises stem from occupation and ongoing aggression backed openly and directly by the United States, are part of a wider campaign of incitement aimed at fueling internal division among the Lebanese.

The “Israeli” enemy, which throughout its wars and repeated assaults on Lebanon has destroyed bridges, roads, power stations, water facilities, ports, homes and civilian infrastructure, while continuing daily violations against Lebanon’s sovereignty and national resources, cannot present itself as a protector of Lebanon. It remains the real and ongoing threat to Lebanon’s security, stability, infrastructure and economy.

We warn that these fabricated accusations and pretexts may be intended to pave the way for a new “Israeli” attack targeting the Qaraoun Dam, its surroundings, or other vital civilian facilities in Lebanon. We place these threats before the international community and human rights and humanitarian organizations, which can no longer remain silent in the face of repeated “Israeli” attacks on Lebanon and its infrastructure.

We also call on the Lebanese state, through all its institutions, to sound the alarm instead of remaining a bystander, and to move immediately on the diplomatic, legal and media levels by filing an urgent complaint before the relevant international bodies, placing the international community before its responsibility to restrain this enemy and stop its aggression and crimes against Lebanon and its people.