Leader Calls for Protection of National Unity Following Victory Against US-’Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei says the United States and the “Israeli” entity, after failing in their military aggression against Iran, are now seeking to create division and discord within the country.

In a message issued Thursday on the anniversary of the inauguration of the first session of the Islamic Consultative Assembly in 1980, Ayatollah Khamenei warned that the enemies are pursuing a “blind scheme” aimed at compensating for their defeats on the battlefield through psychological warfare and attempts to fracture Iranian society.

“The blind scheme and plot of the enemy — following the imposed war, economic pressure and propaganda and siege — is to sow discord and social fragmentation in order to compensate for its defeats on the military field and bring the nation to its knees,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the Iranian nation and lawmakers on Eid Al-Adha and the anniversary of the establishment of the parliament, while praising the efforts of legislators and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in advancing the country’s goals.

Describing the Islamic Consultative Assembly as “the essence of the nation, the manifestation of religious democracy, and the pillar of law and legislation in the Islamic Republic,” the Leader stressed the parliament’s central role in reflecting and implementing the will of the people.

Referring to the recent US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran, which began on February 28 and ended after Iran’s powerful retaliatory operations forced a halt to hostilities on April 8, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian nation once again demonstrated its faith, hope, and readiness for action before both allies and enemies.

He referred to the confrontation as the “third Sacred Defense,” saying the steadfastness and resilience of the Iranian people proved decisive during the forty-day period of imposed war.

“The seat of a representative is considered a frontline trench of transformation on the path of the country's progress,” the Leader said, urging lawmakers to dedicate all their capabilities toward reconstruction and national advancement while coordinating closely with the administration and judiciary.

Ayatollah Khamenei outlined key national priorities, including reconstruction efforts, resolving economic and livelihood concerns, strengthening production and employment, advancing science and industry, promoting ethics and culture, combating corruption, controlling inflation and high prices, and ultimately eradicating poverty.

He stressed that legislation must remain directly connected to the country’s real issues and the needs of the people, while fostering hope and confidence in Iran’s future.

The Leader also called on parliament to work within the framework of the slogan “resistance economy in the shadow of national unity and national security” for the Persian year 1405, emphasizing economic stability, liquidity management, support for domestic production, and amendments to development plans to address the consequences of the second and third imposed wars.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the moral and revolutionary responsibilities of lawmakers, including piety, courage, and taking firm positions against the overreach of arrogant powers.

Among the greatest manifestations of piety, he said, is preserving the “great blessing” of national unity and the unprecedented solidarity displayed by the Iranian nation under the banner of the Islamic Republic.

He described this unity as one of the most important factors behind Iran’s victory over the “Great Satan,” referring to the United States.

The Leader said protecting this unity requires all segments of society — particularly intellectuals, political figures, and members of parliament — to avoid superficial political disputes and refrain from inflaming social divisions.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on all those committed to Islam, the Islamic Revolution, and Iran’s independence and dignity to strengthen national cohesion and prevent disagreements from turning into division and conflict.

He concluded by wishing lawmakers success in fulfilling what he described as the “very heavy duty” of representing a nation that has firmly resisted oppression and aggression and continues to guide history toward its rightful course.