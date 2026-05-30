Vance Optimistic on Iran Talks Despite Sticking Points

By Staff, Agencies

United States Vice President JD Vance said Friday that talks between Washington and Tehran were advancing, despite lingering disputes over Iran’s uranium enrichment program and other key issues.

In a statement, Vance said there is ongoing “back-and-forth” between the US and Iran regarding several provisions tied to the wording of a possible agreement, describing enrichment as one of the central sticking points in the negotiations.

"We do think they are negotiating, at least so far, in good faith, and we’re making some progress," Vance said.

He claimed that discussions are continuing with the aim of reaching a viable agreement that would ensure a long-term reduction of Iran’s nuclear programme while creating conditions for broader diplomatic engagement.

Vance further expressed optimism regarding the trajectory of the talks, saying he currently feels “very optimistic” about the course of the negotiations.

An Iranian source has denied earlier reports that a memorandum of understanding with the United States has been finalized, saying the draft text remains incomplete and has not yet been approved by Tehran.

Tasnim News Agency reported on Thursday, citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team, that contrary to Western claims, the text of the proposed memorandum has not been settled.

The source said the document is still not in its final form and that Iran has not informed the Pakistani mediator of any confirmation that the agreement has been completed.

In parallel, a member of Iran’s media team close to the negotiating delegation, Saeid Ajorloo, reiterated that Tehran has not approved the memorandum and has not formally notified intermediaries of acceptance.

He added that if the United States fails to return frozen Iranian assets, any agreement would include a clause allowing Iran to withdraw, warning that Tehran would resume its previous measures in the Strait of Hormuz in case of violations.

Ajorloo also said Iran has made no nuclear commitments in ongoing negotiations with Washington.