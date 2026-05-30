US, ’Israel’ Mull Security Pact to Replace US Military Aid

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” and the US are reportedly negotiating a long-term security framework that would gradually end direct American military aid by 2038, replacing it with expanded joint weapons development and defense production initiatives.

According to the "Israeli" newspaper "'Israel' Hayom", the agreement is being formulated under the direction of "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yisrael Katz, with both sides seeking to finalize the framework before upcoming elections in the United States and the "Israeli" occupation entity.

The proposed agreement would replace the current US military assistance structure, which is set to expire in 2028. Under the existing arrangement, the "Israeli" occupation receives approximately $3.8 billion annually from Washington to purchase US-made weapons.

Under the new framework, direct financial aid allocated for purchasing US weapons would be gradually reduced until it is fully eliminated by 2038.

In exchange, the agreement would expand joint military development and production projects between the two sides, particularly in areas related to air defense systems and advanced military technologies.

The report said negotiations are currently underway between the "Israeli" Ministry of War, the "Israeli" embassy in Washington, and US officials, amid political pressure to accelerate the completion of the agreement.

In practical terms, this means "Israel" will be further integrated into the US defense ecosystem, creating shared programs and supply chains that are harder to cut politically.

Earlier last week, in an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes," Netanyahu declared on May 11 his intention to "draw down to zero" American military financing for the occupation over the next 10 years, while admitting that "Israeli" planners had underestimated Iran's ability to close the Strait of Hormuz, a miscalculation that has caused global energy prices to soar.

Netanyahu told CBS that "Israel" currently receives approximately $3.8 billion of US military aid a year, with a total of 38 billion pledged between 2018 and 2028. He said he wants to begin "weaning" the occupation off this financial support immediately, rather than waiting for the current agreement to expire.

"It is absolutely the right time to possibly reset the US‑"Israeli" financial relationship," Netanyahu said. "I don't want to wait for the next Congress. I want to start now."

In a related context, Netanyahu also stated on January 10 earlier this year that he wanted the "Israeli" occupation to eventually dispense with US military aid within a decade.

The current memorandum of understanding between Washington and the "Israeli" occupation was signed in 2016 and entered into force in 2019, guaranteeing billions of dollars in annual military assistance through 2028.

The reported negotiations come as military cooperation between Washington and the "Israeli" occupation continues expanding amid regional confrontations and campaigns of aggression.