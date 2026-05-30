By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, May 28, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles near the hall in the village of Al-Qusayr with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 a.m., a building housing the armored company command near the water tank in the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with a heavy rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 a.m., a Nammera vehicle in the village of Qantara with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 a.m., a Merkava tank near the pond in the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qantara with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:40 p.m., the newly established Blat Site with a high-grade rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada for the second time, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Shamaa with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the at the Malikiyya Site with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the newly established position in the village of Odaisseh with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Odaisseh with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Arab Al-Louaizeh with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles near the riverbed in the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}