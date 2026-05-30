’Haaretz’: Lebanon War Futile, Risk of Wider Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" newspaper "Haaretz" has called the Lebanon war “futile and senseless,” noting the lack of defined objectives and uncertainty over its direction and duration.

In its editorial, the newspaper warned that prolonging the war would result in further “unjustified killing” and the “needless deaths” of soldiers.

It urged "Israeli" leaders to scale down the scope of military operations and withdraw from the “Lebanon quagmire,” rather than expanding the fighting or reinforcing troop deployments.

"Haaretz" noted that the "Israeli" occupation forces' [IOF] decision to declare areas south of the Zahrani River as combat zones, including the city of Tyre and refugee camps, signals a dangerous escalation inside Lebanon.

It also pointed to assassination operations in Beirut, which it said create the impression of an effort to push Hezbollah into a full-scale war.

The newspaper warned that such developments could further destabilize the situation as tensions continue to rise alongside ongoing military activity in southern Lebanon.

The editorial also linked the escalation in Lebanon to the expansion of "Israel’s" war in Gaza, arguing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “igniting two wars again,” following the failure of the war in Iran, which it claimed was halted by US President Donald Trump.

According to "Haaretz", the fighting in Lebanon and Gaza is taking place under the cover of a “deceptive ceasefire,” which it said has not been respected.

The newspaper argued that "Israel" continues to rely on the belief that what has not been achieved through force can be achieved through more force.

It added that renewed warfare in Gaza would only bring further destruction and killing, noting that what has not been achieved over more than two years of war and systematic destruction is unlikely to be achieved through another round of escalation.

The editorial concluded that a war with no clear objectives, one that exists only to count the bodies of the opposing side, is a war that “never satisfies.”

It stressed that shortening the duration of the conflict in both Gaza and Lebanon would reduce its human and political damage, adding that the war ultimately serves Netanyahu’s political interests.

Southern Lebanon is reimposing itself on "Israeli" consciousness, not as a "buffer zone" providing security, but as a permanent attrition battlefield, recalling the experience of the former "security belt" "Israel" was expelled from, only to find itself returning to it but with lower-cost, deadlier technological tools.

The narrative that "Israel" long tried to erase since the 2006 Battle of Bint Jbeil has now returned in reality and practice.

The irony was encapsulated by the bitter sarcasm of "Israeli" political analyst Ariel Kahana, who remarked, “Remember the one who called us a spiderweb? Well, with the help of spiderweb-like nets, the 'Israeli' army is reducing the damage caused by Hezbollah’s explosive drones.”