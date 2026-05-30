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Iran Slams “Israeli” Attacks on Lebanon As Barbaric
By Staff, Agencies
Iran on Friday strongly condemned “Israeli” attacks across southern and eastern Lebanon and the Dahyieh suburb of Beirut that killed and wounded scores and displaced hundreds of thousands.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the intensification and widening of "Israeli" military assaults to the historic cities of Tyre, Nabatiyeh and Sidon showed that silence and indifference from international bodies, particularly the UN Security Council, have emboldened the occupying entity to continue its aggression and crimes.
He described the US administration as an accomplice and partner in all “Israeli” crimes in Lebanon, occupied Palestine and the wider region.
Baghaei offered condolences on the death of Hussam Zeidan, a senior correspondent for Al-Alam news network, to his family, the outlet and the media community in Lebanon and worldwide.
Noting that more than 300 journalists have been killed by “Israel” in Palestine and Lebanon over the past three years, he said the international community bears responsibility for holding the occupying criminals accountable for grave international crimes.
The spokesman praised the legendary patience and steadfastness of the Lebanese people in the face of “Israeli” aggression and occupation, and reaffirmed Iran's full solidarity with Lebanon in defending its sovereignty, dignity and independence against the expansionist and colonial ambitions of the “Israeli” entity.
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